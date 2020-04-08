US coronavirus death toll accelerates past 10,000

The United States on Monday crossed the threshold of 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus. The first 5,000 deaths came in just over a month’s time, and in fewer than five days, the second 5,000 followed.

The densely populated New York metro area has been hit the hardest so far, in terms of a total count. And the area accounts for more than 40% of total U.S. deaths from the virus, which had infected more than 365,000 U.S. residents as of Monday night.

But as high as the death toll is in New York and elsewhere, it is still probably an undercount of the true total, according to experts, because of inconsistent protocols, limited resources and a patchwork of decision-making across states and counties.