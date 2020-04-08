US coronavirus death toll accelerates past 10,000

The United States on Monday crossed the threshold of 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus. The first 5,000 deaths came in just over a month’s time, and in fewer than five days, the second 5,000 followed.
The densely populated New York metro area has been hit the hardest so far, in terms of a total count. And the area accounts for more than 40% of total U.S. deaths from the virus, which had infected more than 365,000 U.S. residents as of Monday night.
But as high as the death toll is in New York and elsewhere, it is still probably an undercount of the true total, according to experts, because of inconsistent protocols, limited resources and a patchwork of decision-making across states and counties.
The virus has infected and killed people in nearly every corner of the United States, sweeping through Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, a pancake breakfast in Detroit, a meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado, and a funeral in Albany, Georgia, just to name a few.
Two-thirds of the country’s metro areas — home to more than 85% of U.S. residents — have had at least one person die of the coronavirus. And despite the sheer numbers of people dying in New York, the coronavirus is killing residents of New Orleans and rural Albany, Georgia — places with lower populations — at a higher rate per capita.
Although many European countries have more coronavirus deaths per capita, the United States has the third-highest death toll in the world.
The number of deaths announced each day has multiplied since Feb. 29, when the first person in the United States succumbed to the virus. Since mid-March, the total has been doubling or more than doubling every three to four days.
This growth is likely to continue. Government scientists have estimated that under a best-case scenario, the coronavirus could kill 100,000 to 240,000 people in the United States, even with stringent control measures.
