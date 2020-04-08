Bernie and company must rally hard around Joe Biden

True to form, however, Sanders claimed victory in defeat, saying his (supposedly) grass-roots, multi-racial, multi-generational movement was winning the ideological battle. Hmm. Let’s hope that curious assessment of the state of play is hyperbole aimed at encouraging his disappointed supporters as a prelude to getting them wholeheartedly engaged in the effort to elect former vice president Joe Biden in November.

On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders ended his presidential run . The coronavirus crisis has put the presidential campaign on hold, but even before that, the Vermont senator had run up on the unyielding reef of reality. As he himself acknowledged in his Wednesday speech suspending his campaign, he had virtually no shot at winning the Democratic nomination.

The good news: Sanders seems to realize he shouldn’t repeat his mistake of four years ago, when he continued his campaign well beyond the point where he had any real chance to win, delaying his endorsement of nominee-to-be Hillary Clinton until July 12, more than a month after she had effectively wrapped up the nomination.

That kept the party divided until and beyond the Democratic convention, and probably contributed to some general-election defection of Sanders backers to Donald Trump. That’s not to saddle them with blame for Hillary Clinton’s defeat. The FBI’s reopening of the much-ado-about-very-little e-mail probe 11 days before the general election was the proximate cause there. Further, Clinton’s campaign obviously failed to pay adequate attention to key Midwestern states.

All that said, however, 2020 is a year when all Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents need to be on deck and engaged. There can’t be any of the lazy rationalizations that sometimes afflict younger or harder-left voters. Things such as: Bernie is the only one who is not a corporatist. Or: With Bernie out, there aren’t any real differences between the two major parties. Or: Because they failed to embrace Bernie, the Democrats need to be taught a lesson, so I’m staying home.

Having Sanders supporters sit on their hands would be fine with Trump. (That’s why he regularly tries to create a sense of grievance among them.) But anyone who doesn’t see important differences between Donald Trump and Joe Biden needs to have his or her head examined. Sanders supporters who indulge in that rhetoric or behavior are aiding and abetting Trump and his Republican Party, pure and simple.

Despite the effort by some farther-left types to recontextualize him, Biden is neither a conservative nor a centrist. He’s a pragmatic liberal who will be running on the most progressive major party platform of any candidate since at least President Lyndon Johnson.

Further, despite all the efforts by the president and his party to plant the notion that Biden has slipped into his dotage, anyone who watched the former vice president’s strong performance in his one-on-one March 15 debate with Sanders knows that’s (shabby) political nonsense.

Trump, meanwhile, ranks among the worst presidents this country has ever had to endure. Profoundly narcissistic, he is incapable of separating the nation’s interest from his own political advantage. His principal instinct is not to lead, but to deflect responsibility and avoid blame. Because he values loyalty over ability, an incompetence that mirrors his own is now marbled throughout the federal government.

We are all paying the price for that.

To his credit, Sanders seems to realize that beating Trump is more important than advancing his own would-be movement. Although the Vermont independent said he plans to stay on primary ballots and accumulate delegates, the better to influence the Democratic Party platform, he acknowledged that Biden would be the Democratic Party nominee and said that, post-convention, “standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

As the campaign proceeds, Sanders must cleave to that resolve — and make every effort to ensure that his true believers understand its importance as well.

The stakes in this election are too high for either purism or petulance.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh