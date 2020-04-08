ICYMI: Fly me to the moon, and then let me exploit its mineral resources

“Successful long-term exploration and scientific discovery of the Moon, Mars, and other celestial bodies will require partnership with commercial entities to recover and use resources, including water and certain minerals, in outer space," the order said.

The president’s April 6 order — understandably overshadowed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis — applies not just to the Moon, but also to other planets and asteroids. The administration says the resources and revenues from moon-mining can help subsidize space travel.

Having run out of ways to gut environmental regulations here on Earth, President Trump signed an executive order Monday opening a whole new frontier for private mining companies: the Moon.

Companies would be most likely to quarry water, which is present on the Moon in the form of ice in polar regions. Mined water could support human life and can also be split into hydrogen and oxygen to make rocket fuel.

But with the Trump administration’s wretched record conserving resources on Earth, who can have confidence that it’s protecting the moon, either?

▪ In Australia, Cardinal George Pell walked free after the country’s highest court overturned his 2018 child-sex-abuse conviction. Although a jury convicted the former senior Vatican official of five counts, the judges unanimously ruled that jurors “ought to have entertained a doubt as to the applicant’s guilt with respect to each of the offenses for which he was convicted.” Pell was the highest-ranking church official to have been accused of child sex abuse, but the latest twist in his case won’t end questions over whether the Church has done enough to hold abusers to account.

▪ A federal judge ruled in favor of the Town of Brookline in a long-running dispute with a firefighter who says that he was the victim of racial discrimination and retaliation. The firefighter, Gerald Alston, alleges he was fired after complaining about the promotion of a supervisor who had used a racial epithet. The saga has dragged on for almost a decade, and has become a bit of a political liability for Congressional candidate and former select board member Jesse Mermell. And the recent ruling, which Alston’s lawyer says he will appeal, shows there’s no end in sight.

▪ For the first time, the Trump administration designated a white supremacist group as a foreign terrorist organization, slapping sanctions on the Russian Imperial Movement, a group accused of training neo-Nazis. It’s heartening the administration took the step — but too bad it won’t take a stronger stand against white supremacists closer to home.