Mass. needs to up its game on disclosing case data

Laura Krantz’s excellent article on the lack of transparency regarding disclosure of COVID-19 cases in senior facilities is revealing and disturbing (“Data on outbreaks among seniors tough to come by,” Page A1, April 2). We know the state is doing its best around so many coronavirus issues, but, inexplicably, it is failing us when it comes to transparent information about numbers of cases.

In addition to the lack of data around senior facilities, the state Department of Public Health, on bogus health privacy grounds, has told municipalities not to disclose cases by city and town. Many municipalities are wisely ignoring this ill-founded “recommendation.” Earlier, the secretary of health and human services told municipalities they could disclose. Who needs this confusion?