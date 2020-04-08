Bernice Johnson Reagon, founder of the a cappella group Sweet Honey in the Rock, wrote a haunting and powerful song that uses falling leaves as a metaphor for dying loved ones. To learn that President Trump projects that up to 240,000 of us may fall before the ravaging wind of the coronavirus is hard to fathom. To know that countless lives could have been saved with earlier testing and prevention efforts is too painful to absorb.

“They Are Falling All Around Me” has memorialized civil rights workers and later was sung during the AIDS pandemic. The hymn has new meaning, and its resolve to honor those we have lost is timely.