Wisconsin Republicans put political power ahead of public health

The scenes from across the state were inspiring and horrifying — Americans waiting in hours-long lines to uphold their most solemn constitutional right, all the while putting their lives, and the lives of those around them, in danger.

At a time when more than 90 percent of Americans are under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, and 55 million school children are learning at home, Wisconsin voters were forced to venture out to polling stations on Tuesday in order to cast a vote in the presidential primary.

This happened for one reason: the state’s Republican legislators demanded that the primary be held despite the dangers of exposing people to COVID-19.

They resisted every effort to delay the election or minimize the risks to voters. When Governor Tony Evers called a special session of the Legislature last weekend to delay the vote, they curtly gaveled in a session and just as quickly gaveled it out. When Evers took the extraordinary step of delaying the primary to June, they went to court, and the Republican-dominated state Supreme Court blocked the effort.

While former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont duked it out in the Democratic presidential primary, GOP obstinance had little to do with them. The real action was down-ballot where a Republican-held state Supreme Court seat is up for grabs. Holding onto the seat will ensure that the ideological balance of the court remains tipped right. This is particularly crucial at a time when the court will soon be considering a Republican move to purge more than 200,000 voters from the state’s rolls. Results are expected to be announced April 13.

The purge is the latest effort by Wisconsin Republicans to turn the state into one of the most undemocratic in the country. Ten years ago, Governor Scott Walker came into office and immediately sought to take power away from public sector unions, which traditionally support Democrats. In subsequent years, the state GOP enacted one of the most extreme gerrymanders in the country, imposed an aggressive voter ID law, and after Ever had the temerity to win the governor’s mansion in 2018 from Walker, the Legislature stripped him of key powers.

In that same election — and as a result of the state’s gerrymandered Assembly map, 53 percent of Wisconsin voters supported Democratic candidates — and yet the party came away with only 36 percent of seats.

As the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel noted at the time, because of the way Republicans drew Assembly maps for the state, they enjoy “a built-in 64-35 advantage in the partisan makeup of the 99 Assembly districts.” The only risk of losing that advantage is if the Supreme Court were to throw out the GOP-written map. Hence the brazen effort to maintain a GOP majority.

And while Republicans don’t seem to mind putting their own voters at risk, the main goal is to suppress Democratic voters. In the overwhelmingly Democratic city of Milwaukee, only 5 out of 180 voting locations were open because poll workers stayed home due to the life-threatening risks posed by COVID-19. The result were long lines at those polling stations. Meanwhile, scores of voters were too scared or unwilling to come out and risk their health.

This has been the general approach of Republicans on voting rights. Stringent voter ID laws, curtailing early balloting, and purging rolls are merely variations on a theme: making it as difficult as possible to vote. But for this election, Wisconsin Republicans have found new depths to plumb.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, more than a million voters requested absentee ballots. Since the effort got off to a late start and election commissions were overwhelmed with requests, Democrats successfully asked a federal judge to extend the deadline to submit ballots past Election Day. A federal appeals court upheld the decision, but Wisconsin Republicans appealed to the Supreme Court and found a receptive audience in the high court’s five conservative members.

The court ruled that all absentee ballots in Wisconsin had to be postmarked by April 7. So voters who requested an absentee ballot but didn’t receive one by election day were effectively disenfranchised.

This, by the way, is the same court that is now working and issuing decisions remotely because of the corona pandemic.

Republicans have clearly determined that they cannot win elections fairly. They cannot win if more people vote (hence their growing opposition to mail-in balloting). They can win only if they game the electorate so that they have a built-in advantage. If hundreds get sick or even die in the process, so be it.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.