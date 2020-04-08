Wellesley Tudor promises seasons flooded in blooms

Year built: 1938

Square feet: 3,306

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $14,739 (2020)

A multicolored slate walkway bisects the front yard of this Tudor Revival in Wellesley’s Poet’s Corner neighborhood, a lawn that features not a large swath of fescue, but an English garden with Japanese umbrella pines, camellias, Japanese stewartia, English holly, dogwood, and roses. An arched doorway framed with wisteria spills into a vestibule with a closet and then the foyer.

To the right is the expansive living room — about 270 square feet — with thick crown molding and multiple windows. The visual center is a gas fireplace with a brick surround and a white mantel that’s topped with a mirror framed in an ornately carved coffee-colored wood and flanked by double sconces. A door leads to a 66-square-foot sunroom created by enclosing a rear porch. There is no heat source in the room, but warmth comes by opening a window to the adjacent study.

The heart of the home, the combined dining area and kitchen, consumes the entire left side of the house. The dining room is in the front and draws natural light from three windows that illuminate the white crown molding. The kitchen is a showstopper. It features a marble-topped island with a sink; white appliances, including a high-end induction stove; white, insert raised-panel cabinetry; a cherry china cabinet; and a door to the backyard.

Past the china cabinet, a short hallway includes a half bath that also serves as a laundry room with full-sized appliances and cabinetry with glass doors. The bath has a pedestal sink, an oval mirror, and sconces.

The hallway ends in a 110-square-foot study with a window overlooking the backyard and one that opens into the sunroom.

The flooring on this level is oak with a dark stain.

A carpeted staircase with newel posts topped with elegantly cut glass leads to the top level and three bedrooms, including the master. This suite features a 240-square-foot bedroom, two windowed walk-in closets, and a full bath that is a study in marble. The flooring embraces the stone in a basket-weave design, while the three-quarters of the walls are clad in marble subway tile. One also finds it in the shower and atop the glass-framed double vanity.

The other bedrooms on this floor are true mirror images in square footage (204 square feet), number of windows (three), and closet space (a wide one with a single door).

The second full bath on this level offers a single vanity and a shower/tub combination, as well as a marble vanity and floor. All of the bedrooms have hardwood floors.

This home boasts a walk-out lower level, not a basement in the traditional sense, that serves as a conduit to a backyard with a freestanding two-car garage and a Belgian-made greenhouse. The house has an electric vehicle charger.

On this level, there is a mudroom with a bench and shelving, as well as utility and storage rooms. The draw here, however, is a 180-square-foot suite that holds a kitchenette with a quartz counter, sink, microwave, refrigerator, and white cabinets, including some with glass fronts. The suite contains a full bath with a nautical flair; the mirrors above the dual pedestal sinks look like portholes. The shower boasts a custom glass door, a subway tile backsplash, and a hexagonal-tile floor.

There are two more rooms on this level, a 12-by-12 bonus space with closets connecting to a 25-by-14 family room, where the age of this updated home makes a rare appearance. The walls are the original interlocking wood knotty-pine paneling painted a unifying green. A bar sits in an alcove, and the TV is positioned over the wood-burning fireplace. The flooring on this level is a blond oak, except for in the family room, where the stain is dark.

Restoration work on this home was completed in 2020 and included a new boiler and heat, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The house sits on 0.32 of an acre filled front to back with gardens.

Stephen T. O’Brienof Keller Williams Boston Metrowest is the listing agent and part owner of the home.

Stephen T. O'Brienof Keller Williams Boston Metrowest is the listing agent and part owner of the home.

. Triet Nguyen (custom credit)/Triet Nguyen

