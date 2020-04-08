Former Northeastern goalie Florence Schelling becomes first woman to be GM of a top-level men’s hockey team

Olympic bronze medalist and former Northeastern goalkeeper Florence Schelling was named sporting director of Switzerland’s SC Bern, becoming the first woman to work as a general manager at the top level of men’s hockey.

Schelling, 31, is recovering from a skiing accident and will assume responsibilities after Easter, the team announced Wednesday.

“We wanted someone who was visionary, young and intelligent,” said the club’s CEO Marc Luthi. “It didn’t matter whether that person was male or female. It was much more important that this person understood hockey.”