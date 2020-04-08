Former Northeastern goalie Florence Schelling becomes first woman to be GM of a top-level men’s hockey team

Olympic bronze medalist and former Northeastern goalkeeper Florence Schelling was named sporting director of Switzerland’s SC Bern, becoming the first woman to work as a general manager at the top level of men’s hockey.
Schelling, 31, is recovering from a skiing accident and will assume responsibilities after Easter, the team announced Wednesday.
“We wanted someone who was visionary, young and intelligent,” said the club’s CEO Marc Luthi. “It didn’t matter whether that person was male or female. It was much more important that this person understood hockey.”
Florence Schelling ab sofort als Sportchefin beim #SCBern. Lars Leuenberger bleibt Assistenztrainer und Alex Chatelain übernimmt den Aufbau des Bereich Analytics. Mehr dazu: https://t.co/9c4oixB8HJ pic.twitter.com/XGnAo7sSwd— SC Bern (@scbern_news) April 8, 2020
After a four-year career at Northeastern from 2008- to 2012, where she ranks second in career minutes played (5,878), career save percentage (.940), career shutouts (18), and single-season save percentage (.950), Schelling helped the Swiss national team to a bronze medal at the 2014 Olympics.
Schelling, a Zurich native, was the only woman to play in the Swiss Men’s National B League. She also represented Switzerland at the 2006, 2010, and 2018 Olympics, and played in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League before retiring in 2018.
“We came to the conclusion: Florence is the person we are looking for and want,” Luthi told Berner Zeitung. “Yes, Florence will be a pioneer, probably worldwide in her new role. But she’s young, fresh, she’ll bring a new perspective and break up existing structures.”
SC Bern won the Swiss National League title in 2019, its third in four seasons, but only finished ninth out of 12 teams in the league this year. The team has led European hockey in attendance since 2002, with an average of 16,237 fans in the 2019-20 season.