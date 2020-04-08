Here are the Globe’s 2020 Super Teams for boys’ and girls’ basketball

Here are our Super Team selections for boys' and girls' basketball:

With the Globe’s winter all-scholastics high school sports feature set to be published this weekend (online Friday, print Sunday), we’re revealing the members of our Super Team for boys’ and girls’ basketball. These five players distinguished themselves from a crop of impressive all-scholastics with flashy statistics and important leadership qualities, while often spearheading deep postseason runs or earning a share of a state championship.

Jarnel Guzman, Lynn English – The lightning-quick 5-foot-7 point guard averaged a team-high 26 points per game while leading the Bulldogs to a second straight Division 1 state championship.

Kurtis Henderson, Catholic Memorial – An force in the backcourt, the junior from Brockton averaged 25.5 points and 5.3 assists per game while topping the 1,000-point milestone this season.

Steve Kelly, Whitman-Hanson – The Patriot League MVP filled the stat sheet with averages of 14 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds per game, leading the Panthers to a share of the D2 state title.

Ademide Badmus, Lynn English – The 6-foot-7 power forward dominated the paint with averages of 18 points and 14 rebounds per game to help the Bulldogs earn a share of the D1 state title.

Duncan Moreland, Beverly – With help from frontcourt partner and fellow all-scholastic Jack Crowley, Moreland led the Panthers to their first sectional title while averaging 21.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Girls’ basketball

Shay Bollin, Bridgewater-Raynham – In her second straight season earning a Super Team nod, the 6-foot-2 sophomore averaged 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game while leading the Trojans to a D1 South title.

Sophia Vital, Cambridge – The electrifying 5-foot-2 sophomore guard averaged 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8 assists, and 6.2 steals per game while leading the Falcons to their first sectional title in decades.

Ali Brigham, Franklin – There was no bigger presence in the paint this season than the 6-foot-4 senior who averaged 21.2 points and 13 rebounds per game to keep the Panthers undefeated en route to a share of the D1 state title.

Mackenzie Daleba, Cathedral – A four-time all-scholastic and two-time member of the Super Team, the 6-foot senior averaged 25 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 assists per game while capturing the third D4 state title of her career.

Brenna McDonald, Natick – The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game and was named MVP of the Bay State Carey Conference.