Meet the Super Teams for boys’ and girls’ hockey for the 2020 high school season

Here are our Super Team selections for boys' and girls' hockey:

The Globe’s winter all-scholastics high school sports feature will be released weekend, but we’re revealing the members of our Super Team for boys’ and girls’ hockey early. These teams feature five skaters and one goalie that made the biggest marks on the ice this winter season.

Logan Dapprich, Pope Francis – The senior defenseman had 20 assists and four goals while leading the Cardinals to a share of the Super 8 championship with Arlington.

Ryan Davies, Arlington – A standout defenseman with two Super 8 trophies on his mantle, the senior led the Spy Ponders back to the Division 1A final after contributing on a state championship team in 2017.

Johnny Hagan, Canton – The Hockomock League MVP had 18 goals and 31 assists to finish with 160 career points while leading the Bulldogs to a share of the D2 state title.

Matt Keohane, BC High – The senior center came on strong with 14 goals and 16 assists to earn Catholic Conference MVP and lead the Eagles back to the Super 8 tournament.

Anthony Messuri, Arlington – Also a member of Arlington’s 2017 state championship squad, the Northeastern-bound senior produced 14 goals and 23 assists during another state title run.

Dominic Walecka, Catholic Memorial – The sophomore goalie led the Knights to their first Catholic Conference title since 2010 with a 1.44 goals against average and a .944 save percentage.

Girls’ hockey

Angelina DiGirolamo, Woburn – The Middlesex League MVP scored 44 goals and had 18 assists to pace the Tanners to a share of the Division 1 state title.

Erin Fleming, Wellesley – A three-time all-scholastic and first-time member of the Super Team, the senior led a defense that allowed only 13 goals – the best in the state – en route to a share of the D2 state title.

Francesca Frelick, Austin Prep – Before heading off to play softball at Duke, the senior produced 10 goals and 13 assists from the blue line to help the Cougars post a 22-1 record and earn a share of the D1 state title.

Monique Lyons, Austin Prep – The eighth grade sensation produced 42 goals and 22 assists to force her way onto the Super Team.

Emily Rourke, Wellesley – The center scored 28 goals and had 12 assists as a senior and totaled 109 points while helping the Raiders win state titles in each of the past three seasons.

Ellen Linso, Boston Latin – The junior goalie led the Wolfpack to their third straight Dual County League Small title and earned her second Super Team selection by posting a 0.942 save percentage and 1.30 goals against average.