Obi Toppin wins Wooden Award as the nation’s top college basketball player

The University of Michigan is sending a letter to thousands of former student-athletes, asking them to speak with investigators from a law firm it hired to lead a probe into a deceased doctor accused of molesting people going back decades. The Ann Arbor school said Tuesday that the letter, signed by athletics director Warde Manuel , is going out to most of the 6,800 former student-athletes who were on campus between the mid-1960s and the early 2000s. Many men say they were molested by Dr. Robert E. Anderson while seeking treatment for various injuries. Anderson, who died in 2008, worked at the university for decades until his retirement in 2003.

Obi Toppin of Dayton won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s outstanding college basketball player. Toppin, along with Saddiq Bey of Villanova, Luka Garza of Iowa, Myles Powell of Seton Hall, and Peyton Pritchard of Oregon, also won positional awards from the Basketball Hall of Fame … Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is entering the NBA draft. Stanley announced his decision Tuesday after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Arizona point guard Nico Mannion , Stanford point guard Tyrell Terry , and Maryland forward Jalen Smith also announced their intention to join the NBA draft.

Football

Buccaneers reprise old uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all in for a new look in 2020. Building on momentum created by the signing of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in free agency, the Bucs on Tuesday unveiled new uniforms for next season — a move that also figures to be embraced by fans. Gone are jerseys sporting difficult to read digital alarm clock-style numbers, replaced by more traditional red, white, and pewter ensembles similar to the uniforms the team wore from 1997-2013 — the most successful stretch in franchise history … The Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive back Damarious Randall to a one-year contract in their latest move to try to upgrade a porous defense. The Raiders announced the signing Tuesday after agreeing to the deal pending a physical last week. The Raiders signed Randall to a $3.25 million contract after another deal with cornerback Eli Apple fell through.

Baseball

Helton serves jail term

Former All-Star first baseman Todd Helton pleaded guilty to driving under the influence as a first offense and has served 48 hours in jail as part of his sentence. Helton crashed his vehicle on March 18, 2019, in Knox County and required emergency medical care. No other cars were involved and one else was hurt. Helton was given a misdemeanor citation for DUI.

Racing

Earnhardt heads list of Hall nominees

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Carl Edwards were among the new nominees for NASCAR’s next Hall of Fame class announced Tuesday under a revamped voting protocol. The new process splits the nominees into three ballot: modern candidates, pioneer candidates, and landmark candidates. Other nominees are Janet Guthrie, the first woman to run in the Indianapolis 500, Jake Elder, Banjo Matthews, Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, and Mike Stefanik.

Miscellany

Russia denies World Cup bribe

Russian officials on Tuesday flatly denied bribing a FIFA voter with millions of dollars to support the country’s winning 2018 World Cup bid, after American prosecutors revealed new details about the alleged payments. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had no part in bribing FIFA executive committee members to win the World Cup hosting vote in December 2010. So did Russia’s top soccer official Alexey Sorokin, who led the bid … Former downhill world champion Urs Lehmann is running for president of the International Ski Federation, seeking to extend Switzerland’s hold on the post beyond 70 years. The Swiss ski federation said Tuesday it nominated Lehmann, who is currently the national body’s president. He won his world title in 1993.