Olympic flame no longer on display in Japan because of coronavirus concerns

"Tokyo 2020 will now keep the flame in an undisclosed location to prevent people from gathering," Tokyo organizers said in a statement to the Associated Press.

The flame, which arrived from Greece on March 20, had been on display in Fukushima since March 24, when the Games were pushed back, and was set to remain there through the end of April.

The Olympic flame, a popular attraction since its arrival in Japan last month, has been taken from display with the Summer Games postponed until next year because of the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Japanese portion of the Olympic torch relay was to begin March 26 in Fukushima, the site of the first competition of the Tokyo Games, two days ahead of the Opening Ceremonies. Organizers are expected to stick to a similar timetable next year. Although the flame is expected to remain with Tokyo organizers for now, eventually it is expected to take on added significance.

"The Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present," Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee, said upon announcing the postponement.

Michael Payne, the former marketing director of the IOC, told the AP that the flame "would provide a very powerful inspiration, a bright light as the world goes through these difficult times."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued a state of emergency for about a month in Tokyo and six other prefectures that were most seriously affected by the virus but has opted against declaring a lockdown.

The Olympic torch was lighted in early March in a ceremony that was the first in more than 35 years to be held without spectators in Greece. The Japanese leg of the torch relay was to have begun March 26 in Fukushima as part of a four-month journey through Japan’s 47 prefectures.