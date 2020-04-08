Pandemic insurance package will allow Wimbledon to recoup $141 million, per report

While the $141 million will soften the blow, it’s still a sizable loss of revenue -- according to the Daily Mail, this year’s tournament was expected to generate $309 million in revenue.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Wimbledon reportedly paid $2 million a year for pandemic insurance for the last 17 years. As a result, because of the cancellation of this year’s event as a result of the Coronavirus, Wimbledon will receive $141 million.

A pandemic insurance package worth a reported $141 million will allow Wimbledon to recoup at least some of the losses it’ll suffered because of the cancellation of the 2020 tournament because of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

t’s the first time Wimbledon has been canceled since World War II.

Japanese baseball season faces another delay

Nippon Professional Baseball has announced another delay to the start of the season, according to the New York Post.

The 2020 campaign had initially been pushed back to April 24, but it was announced this week that it won’t start now until late May at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There was some optimism in Japan after spring training (without fans in the crowd), had been restarted after it was believed the number of cases had been declining. But three Hanshin Tiger players recently tested positive for coronavirus; that, combined with a recent declaration of a national state of emergency by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has thrown the start of the 2020 season into doubt.

According to the Post story, a prominent baseball agent in correspondence with a team official in Japan was informed that with that national emergency declared, NPB does not expect to start before late June. An MLB club official confirmed that is the news they were hearing as well.

Cardinals set to donate meals to help families impact by coronavirus

The Arizona Cardinals are teaming with State Farm to donate one million meals to local food banks to help families during the new coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

The team said Wednesday that the number of people seeking help from local food banks has more than doubled while the number of donations has decreased dramatically.

The Cardinals have already made a $1 million donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund and organized three blood drives at State Farm Stadium to help boost the area’s shrinking blood supply. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was among those who donated blood.

World Track Championships pushed back until 2022

The track world championships in Eugene, Oregon, have been rescheduled for July 15-24, 2022.

Initially scheduled for Aug. 6-15, 2021, the event was pushed back a year because the Tokyo Olympics were delayed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says 2022 will be a “bonanza for athletics fans around the world” with the Commonwealth Games beginning in Birmingham, England, only three days after the track worlds.

National Lacrosse League cancels rest of 2020 regular season

The National Lacrosse League announced Wednesday that it is canceling the remainder of its regular season games. The league is still considering scenarios for the postseason. The regular season ends with New England holding a league-best 8-3 mark, good for first place in the East Division. ... The coronavirus has forced people in all walks of life to adapt, and college football is no exception -- cut off from a large part of his job because of social distancing, Alabama coach Nick Saban, a notorious technophobe, told ESPN Wednesday he has his first-ever e-mail account. “I’ve come a long way,” Saban said. “It was hard to communicate when you have to be by yourself and you always depend on somebody else to get your e-mails and messages and all that. They were sending them all to Miss Terry [Saban’s wife], and she fired me. She said, ‘I’m not dealing with your stuff anymore,’ and so I had to do it on my own.” Saban also spoke of Zoom meetings and video conferencing with players. ... Donato Sabia, a two-time Olympic finalist in the 800 meters has died at the age of 56 after getting infected with the coronavirus. CONI says he is the first Italian Olympian to die with the virus. Sabia finished fifth in the 800 at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and seventh at the 1988 Seoul Games. ... A groom who worked at Belmont Park has died from complications of coronavirus. The New York Racing Association says Martin Zapata died Tuesday. The 63-year-old native of Panama had spent the past two years working for trainer Tom Morley in New York.