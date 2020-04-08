Tom Brady said he ‘probably knew before the start of last season’ he was leaving the Patriots

“I would say I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year,” Brady admitted. The night before he announced he was leaving, Brady said he was in tears breaking the news to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

One notable exchange occurred when Stern questioned Brady about his departure from the Patriots. Asked about when he knew he was leaving New England in free agency, the 42-year-old — who signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers in March — offered a specific point in time.

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady was a guest on “The Howard Stern Show,” discussing a wide range of subjects.

Brady also discussed how he’s approached football over the years. One thing he says he never considered in his decision to leave New England was his legacy.

“I never cared about legacies. I could give a s***,” Brady said. “That’s not me, that’s not my personality. Why did I choose a different place? Because it was just time.”

And while he explained his obvious desire to win the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, Brady maintains that he harbors no ill will towards his former teammates.

“I have a lot of friends there,” Brady said. “I want them to do great.”