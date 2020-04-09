Eavesdropping on couple’s therapy sessions (stay-at-home edition)

In 2017, psychotherapist Esther Perel launched an irresistible podcast featuring excerpts from real couple’s therapy sessions. There was a dangerous, almost illicit quality to “Where Should We Begin?” Listening felt like parachuting into Perel’s office as clients grappled with, say, infidelity — or shame, or sexlessness, or patriarchy. One memorable episode (season 2, episode 6) featured a couple prone to explosive arguments and emotional abuse.

With the world on lockdown, Perel’s podcast has shifted its focus to the claustrophobic nature of marriage during coronavirus. The first episode features an Italian couple wrestling with role reversal — he’s suddenly caring for home and children while she (a hospital midwife) keeps pace with a demanding job. Next Perel counsels a couple sheltering in Germany. This time, nobody is sure the guy will stick around once stay-at-home orders lift. These initial “Couples Under Lockdown” installments have the same tantalizing quality as Perel’s previous episodes. But suddenly the themes are more universal, the insights more applicable to the current realities of home and family life.