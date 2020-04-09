Guggenheim Foundation awards fellowships to 5 local scholars and artists

Since 1925, the fellowship has gifted more than $375 million to help honorees “engage in research in any field of knowledge and creation in any of the arts, under the freest possible conditions and irrespective of race, color, or creed," according to the foundation’s website .

Steve Locke, Celeste Ng, Chico Colvard, Marti Epstein, and Dilip da Cunha were heralded in the list of 175 scholars, artists, and writers chosen by the foundation this year. The recipients were all awarded in the Creative Arts category, expect for da Cunha, who won in Humanities. Around 3,000 applicants competed for the coveted spots.

A bestselling Cambridge author, a filmmaker at MassArt, and an illustrious public artist are among the five local scholars and artists included in the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation’s 2020 class of fellows.

Artist Steve Locke in his home and studio in Brooklyn. Jennifer S. Altman

Locke is best known in the city for spearheading the bronze slave monument intended to live in front of Faneuil Hall. A graduate of Boston University and the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, he also created “Three Deliberate Grays for Freddie” displayed at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 2018, and the “School of Love” installation at Gallery Kayafas, among other exhibitions.

From the New York City apartment where he recently relocated, Locke expressed his excitement in an Instagram photo, captioned “2020 Guggenheim fellow.”

The foundation recognized Ng for her bestselling fiction novels “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Everything I Never Told You.” Though the author grew up in Ohio and Pennsylvania, she received her undergraduate degree at Harvard University and now resides in Cambridge. Her second novel was adapted into a Hulu TV show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, in March.

“I’m stunned and unutterably grateful to have received a Guggenheim fellowship,” she wrote on Twitter. “And when it’s on a list beside so many writers I admire, whose work has long inspired me — well. I’m speechless.”

The other recipients have strong ties to Massachusetts colleges.

An assistant professor at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Colvard is revered for his documentary films. He directed “Black Memorabilia” (2018), a story following the demeaning representations of Black people in America, and “Family Affair” (2010). Colvard has been honored at multiple film festivals throughout the country and has appeared at Sundance.

Epstein has composed for the likes of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and the Radio Symphony Orchestra of Frankfurt while holding a professorship at Berklee College of Music and the Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Her long list of work includes more than 70 pieces for piano, a cappella voices, and even brass quintet.

And da Cunha lectures at Harvard University Graduate School of Design as he travels and writes about architecture and urban planning. In addition to being the author of five books, he created a design platform, titled “Ocean of Wetness,” that mimics the conditions of water and “wetness” on the planet’s surface. A 2017 recipient of the Pew Fellowship Grant, he usually works between Philadelphia and Bangalore.

