Here’s what Bernie Sanders told Stephen Colbert about potentially endorsing Joe Biden

“It’s no great secret that Joe Biden’s politics are different than mine,” Sanders said. “But I have known Joe since I came to the Senate in 2006, worked with him when he was vice president in the Obama administration, and what I would say to people is that Joe is a very decent human being."

Sanders told Colbert, who is hosting his show remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, that he spoke with Biden “in the last couple of weeks” as he mulled whether to withdraw from the race.

Appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday night in his first interview since dropping out of the 2020 presidential race , Bernie Sanders said he would try to push the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, in “a more progressive direction” but stopped short of giving the former vice president his emphatic endorsement.

“I hope to be able to work with Joe to move him in a more progressive direction,” Sanders continued.

Sanders said he views Biden as a “good politician” who understands that in order to beat President Trump in November, he’s “going to have to bring new people into his political world" and “maybe start moving in a different direction to some degree than he has in the past.”

When asked if that was a full-throated endorsement of Biden, Sanders evaded the question, saying he has been in touch with Biden’s team and that his goal is to make sure Trump is not reelected.

“What I have said, I can tell you this, Stephen, what I said from the first day that I announced my intention to run for president, I will do everything that I can to make sure that Donald Trump is not re-elected,” Sanders said.

“I will say that we are talking to Joe and we’re talking to his team about how we can work together,” he added.

Sanders said he decided to end his campaign because the math made it clear he couldn’t win, and the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended usual campaign practices like rallies and knocking on doors, made running a campaign solely to advance his political ideas “virtually impossible.”

He added that he felt addressing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic as a Senator was a better use of his time.

Watch the interview here:

