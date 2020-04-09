If the movies are a sinking ocean liner, how much of a lifeboat is streaming?

Not a chance.

I’ve been working from home and avoiding gathering places for the past three weeks, and if you have any sense (and the luxury), you’ve been doing the same. Even if we wanted to go see a movie, the theaters are closed. But maybe you’ve noticed that you haven’t really noticed.

Granted, we have more grievously pressing matters on our minds. But we are also craving diversion and entertainment in our various lockdowns, and those have been not terribly hard to come by. For one thing, there are all those TV series we hadn’t gotten around to watching — I’m knee deep in season three of the British period gangland epic “Peaky Blinders,” and why didn’t anyone tell me?

Your kids are jonesing on YouTube or Disney+ and there’s the new short-attention-span-theater platform Quibi, for people who have their smartphones spot-welded to their hands. Who needs the Disney live-action “Mulan” or the latest Marvel superhero reboot “The New Mutants,” when we can shelter in space with the earlier iterations or, God forbid, original material?

As a movie critic, I’ve found the transition from covering a world of theatrical releases to reviewing new on-demand titles to be eerily seamless, like stepping off a sinking ocean liner directly into the lifeboat. Independent distributors like Magnolia and Kino Lorber have set up “virtual screening rooms” for movies like the Brazilian festival hit “Bacurau,” the gerrymandering documentary “Slay the Dragon,” and the gig-economy drama “Sorry We Missed You” to play to home audiences while allocating some of the rental proceeds to the art houses that would have shown them.

Focus Features pivoted their latest theatrical releases, the Jane Austen adaptation “Emma” and Sundance hit “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” to Xfinity’s cable services and on-demand platforms like Amazon and iTunes. The rental rate is a higher-than-usual $19.99, the hike intended to cover multiple viewers while holding on to the “higher value” theatrical-release price point. We’ll see how long that lasts in a streaming environment where all films are theoretically equal.

There are Netflix Originals like wine drama “Uncorked” and the more recent “Tigertail” and “Love Wedding Repeat," as well as similar offerings from Apple TV+ (“The Banker”) and Amazon Prime (the upcoming “Selah and the Spades”). They’re of a quality somewhere between a theatrical release and the old made-for-TV movies, and they mostly hold water just fine.

"Trolls World Tour," which was supposed to have a theatrical release, is going straight to streaming. Dreamworks Animation/Associated Press

What’s missing? The major studio tentpole films: all those sequels and remakes and reboots and comedies based on lines of toys. With the exception of NBCUniversal, which quickly moved “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man” to on-demand and debuted “Trolls World Tour” this week (the company also owns Focus), the big dogs have steadfastly kept their wares off the small screen, electing to push back release dates until the twelfth of whenever.

“Fast and Furious 9” went from May 2020 to April 2021. “Top Gun: Maverick” went from June 24 to Dec. 23. “Black Widow,” the latest Disney/Marvel whamalama went from May to November, bumping every other Disney/Marvel sequel/brand extension further down the line like Weebles. “Indiana Jones 5,” a movie that doesn’t even have a director yet, moved from July 2021 to July 2022.

Question: What do these movies have in common? Two things: Not one of them is an original idea, and they’re all owned by corporations scared to death of breaking down the line between theatrical and at-home viewing. There’s precedent for that and pressure, and it comes from the exhibition side of the business. The big movie theater chains have long threatened to boycott any studio film that moves to on-demand platforms too soon and thus jeopardizes the chains’ already wafer-thin profit margins.

But the movie theaters are closed, at least for the time being. How long they can stay that way is anyone’s guess, but you’d better believe multiplex companies like AMC, Regal, and the Norwood-based National Amusements/Showcase will be able to hold out longer than stand-alone neighborhood jewels like the Coolidge Corner in Brookline or the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge. We can all agree that the communal movie-theater experience is still the best way to take in a film, but what’s the time frame for when it will be safe to do so once more? When the death rate sinks below a certain number? When the number of new cases reaches zero? When a vaccine is developed and rolled out on a national basis? Are you really willing to go see “Fast & Furious 9” in a hazmat suit? (Don’t answer that.)

There are signs of the wall cracking, maybe. Independent distributor STX has buckled and is moving the Dave Bautista family comedy “My Spy” from an April 17 theatrical release to an Amazon Prime streaming debut. And Disney head Bob Iger recently told Barron’s that the company is moving its fantasy-book adaptation “Artemis Fowl” from theatrical to Disney+ while allowing that for “a lot of the big tentpole Disney films, we’ll simply wait for slots.”

Dave Bautista in "My Spy." Michael Gibson/Associated Press

If the majors really intend to wait out the coronavirus until the medical professionals say it’s safe to come back, they may face an untenable logjam of product, little of which will get its proper due as the marketplace reshuffles itself back to what will almost certainly be a new normal. I’ve been arguing for the last few years that streaming at home has slowly been replacing going out to theaters as the norm for how we consume entertainment — and that the shape of that entertainment has been changing as well, from the traditional two-hour movie, one-hour TV drama, half-hour sitcom to an infinity of possibilities that include 30-second micro-amusements and series that take weeks to watch.

The coronavirus has only accelerated that trajectory, forcing us inside while causing us to wonder whether we actually miss that Disney live-action remake of an animated movie we already saw, or the sequel to the thriller that was thrilling enough the first time. If the American movie industry comes out of quarantine and simply tries to take us back to yesterday, it may find we’ve already moved on to tomorrow.

I guarantee you we’ll all be watching flickering images on a giant wall among strangers again, someday. But whose walls and where, and what those images will be, is anyone’s guess.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.