Local bestsellers for the week ending April 5

2. The Mirror & the Light Hilary Mantel Holt

3. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

4. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper

5. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

6. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

7. The City We Became N.K. Jemisin Orbit

8. The Red Lotus Chris Bohjalian Doubleday

9. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

10. My Dark Vanessa Kate Elizabeth Russell Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Sage of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

2. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. Nothing Fancy Alison Roman Clarkson Potter

5. The Body Bill Bryson Doubleday

6. Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir Rebecca Solnit Viking

7. Save Yourself Cameron Esposito Grand Central

8. Dinner in French: My Recipes by Way of France: A Cookbook Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

9. Educated Tara Westover Random House

10. Front Row at the Trump Show Jonathan Karl Dutton

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

4. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

5. Wolf Hall Hilary Mantel Picador

6. Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

7. Station Eleven Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

8. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

9. Lost Children Archive Valeria Luiselli Vintage

10. Red, White & Royal Blue Casey McQuiston St. Martin’s Griffin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Wow, No Thank You. Samantha Irby Vintage

2. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

3. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell Penguin

4. The Passover Haggadah: An Ancient Story for Modern Times Alana Newhouse Tablet Magazine

5. Leadership: In Turbulent Times Doris Kearns Goodwin S&S

6. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

7. Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots Deborah Feldman S&S

8. Midnight in Chernobyl Adam Higginbotham S&S

9. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

10. Man’s Search for Meaning Viktor E. Frankl Beacon Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 5. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.