In ‘A Luminous Republic,’ a fable of dangerous children

So says the narrator of Barba’s “A Luminous Republic” as he tries to get a handle on strange events that took place in “the not-too-distant — and yet astonishingly faraway — year of 1995.”

There are any number of offbeat sentences in Spanish writer Andrés Barba’s new novel that might warrant bringing out a new, Barba-packed edition of “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations.” For example: “One sometimes thinks that for a voyage to the depths of the human soul one needs a powerful submarine, and in the end is surprised to find oneself in a wetsuit trying to sink into a standard household bathtub.”

His story, set in the fictional northern Argentinian city of San Cristóbal, blends the fairytale elements of a Pied-Piper-like fable with the clinical clarity of a crime dossier. Our informant is an unnamed civil servant recently hired to work with San Cristóbal’s small population of Ñeê Indians (again, Barba’s invention). The narrator’s portrayal of himself is just as unusual as his take on the character of his surroundings.

“In the space of a few years,” he recalls two decades after the events he’s recalling, “I’d gone from being a skinny kid with a law degree to a recently married man whose happiness gave him a slightly more attractive air than he no doubt would otherwise have had. Life struck me as a simple series of adversities, relatively easy to overcome, which led to a death that was perhaps not simple but was inevitable and thus didn’t merit thinking about.”

Upon moving to San Cristóbal with his wife and step-daughter (both of Ñeê heritage themselves), this unusual young man finds the focus of his job taking an unexpected turn when the city is disrupted by the appearance of 32 children, all between the ages of 9 and 13, whose increasingly marauding behavior culminates in a murderous attack in a supermarket, prompted — as Barba’s narrator phrases it — by “some glut of euphoria and ineptitude.”

The kids’ origin is unknown, their hideout eludes the eyes of the authorities, and their language is unintelligible to the citizens of San Cristóbal. One philologist claims it’s “a lesser version of Ñeê.” Another suggests it’s “a new form of Esperanto.” The job of the narrator and his colleagues is to put an end to this civic crisis — a mission that becomes more urgent when San Cristóbal’s children begin to join the outlaw youngsters.

One pleasure of the novel derives from the way its eerie events are addressed in such a matter-of-fact tone. We’re informed about clashing city-hall personalities, supplied with the exact dates when the latest subversive incident occurred, and given a sense of how San Cristóbal’s normal social rhythms have run amok as the activities of “the thirty-two” get more and more out of hand. Statistics are served up; documents are cited; academic studies and an overly sensational film documentary on the thirty-two are referenced. At the same time, allusions to fairy tales and folklore are an essential part of the picture, making the book something much more otherworldly than an issues-centric social critique. Translator Lisa Dillman captures both the docudrama tones and anarchic threats of the story with perfect facility.

Early in the novel, Barba’s narrator discloses who the casualties of this children’s guerrilla war will be. The final moments of revelation make for a highly cinematic set piece, but they’re seriously rivaled by the pleasures throughout the book of being steeped in the way its narrator’s mind works.

“It’s not always easy,” he declares, “to ascertain which has more sway, something we find threatening or something we find alluring. At times the nature of these two is not so much opposed as it is nearly indistinguishable.”

Just as key to the novel’s spell are his descriptions of San Cristóbal itself. “The colors,” he observes upon first entering the city, “were flat, vital and insanely bright: the jungle’s intense green, which ran up to the road like a wall of vegetation, the earth’s brilliant red, the blue sky so dazzling it forced you into a constant squint, the dense brown of the river Eré extending four kilometers shore to shore.”

“A Luminous Republic,” in addition to being a captivating piece of storytelling, is a primer on the manner in which we perceive and create our own realities. Barba is especially beguiling as he ponders the way that playfulness, performance, and social conformity create our sense of who and what we are.

“Often,” his wise narrator observes, “we submit to the prevailing morality only because the truth seems less plausible than the beliefs we adopt.”

In his introduction to the novel, writer Edmund White (“The Farewell Symphony”) calls this “a book at once heavy and light, Caliban and Ariel, somber and comic.”

But let’s give Barba’s narrator the final word. “Extraordinary situations,” he declares, “require us to reason with a different logic.”

Michael Upchurch is the former Seattle Times book critic.

A Luminous Republic

Andrés Barba, translated by Lisa Dillman, with an introduction by Edmund White

Mariner Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 192 pages, $14.99