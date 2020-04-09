No tears shed for an uninspired ‘Modern Family’ finale

It wasn’t surprising, given the uneven nature of the sitcom in recent years. And it’s not worth getting peeved about, in the same way a fan might about the unsatisfying finale of a show that promised long-awaited answers, or a show, like “Seinfeld,” that was groundbreaking and surprising. “Modern Family” was an old, drained family sitcom that ambled off stage throwing a few air kisses and uttering a few breathy fare-thee-wells along the way. It was long past its prime, the pilot — one of the best in TV-comedy history — but a distant memory. What do people sometimes say when a sick elderly person departs this world? It was a blessing.

I’d been hoping that the “Modern Family” writers might rise to the occasion, as the show left the air after 11 seasons. But alas, they did not. The two-part series finale they delivered Wednesday night had the right idea — breaking up the extended family, a gentle goodbye to this stage of things — but the execution was quite uninspired.

And that’s just fine. Perhaps it was all too emotional for the writers, facing the end of their beloved series, or perhaps it was too daunting, as it is for many TV writers, to create an end after years and years creating the middle.

Part of the problem for me was the pace, which had everyone making life-changing decisions seemingly overnight and without much consideration. Mitchell, Cam, and their family — including their newly adopted son — moved to Missouri when Cam’s dream job came through. That’s not a bad idea, but last week the writers tried to milk an emotional moment out of the family’s move to a new house in LA. The sudden redirect to the Midwest seemed trumped up (and, I fear, the set-up for a spin-off). Meanwhile, Phil and Claire were empty-nested when — after feeling crowded out of their house — all of their children suddenly had the chance to leave and did. And finally, Jay and Gloria said bittersweet goodbyes to Manny, as they prepared for a summer with Gloria’s family.

Again, it wasn’t a bad idea. “Schitt’s Creek” did something similar when it left the air on Tuesday night after six short seasons, and it all felt deliberate and special. But the rushed “Modern Family” finale contained very few sharp jokes along the way. The only one that spoke to me was when Phil, not realizing Jay was practicing his Spanish, jumped into bed to spoon him. The repeated group hugs — perhaps a nod to the group hug from one of TV’s more emotionally gratifying farewells, on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” — were fine but I can’t honestly say they moved me. And I was a fan of the show, never missing an episode despite the waning quality. I should have been moved.

I’d bet money that if “Modern Family” had left the air five or six years ago, when it should have, the finale would have been better. It’s the rare series that can continue to thrive creatively after 250 episodes. But that’s the way life often comes and goes for a good network sitcom, at least until — sorry, but it will probably happen — the revival.

