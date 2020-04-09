Theatrical production of ‘Fleabag’ hits Amazon for two days to benefit virus relief

“I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times" wrote Waller-Bridge in a statement.

A 2019 recording of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show is coming back to Amazon to raise money for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The taping of the live show, which premiered in 2013 and was later adapted into an award-winning television series, will be available for download on Amazon for 48 hours starting April 10. Every $5 donation from audiences in the United States and United Kingdom will benefit frontline health care workers and creative freelancers during the crisis.

“Fleabag” fans, if you missed the theatrical version of the show when it played off-Broadway last year, you’re in luck.

"All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!”

Proceeds will aid UK charities, like The National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, Acting for Others, and the newly-minted Fleabag Support Fund, which plans to distribute grants to UK-based freelancers. US-based organizations will also benefit from the money, but they had not been announced as of press time.

Donations of $436,000 from the production company DryWrite, ticketing platform TodayTix, and Waller-Bridge herself have already been distributed to multiple causes.

“Fleabag” was adapted into a BBC/Amazon show in 2016 and ran for two seasons. Waller-Bridge, the show’s writer, director, and star, revived the theater version last year for multiple sold-out shows at London’s Wyndham Theatre and off-Broadway.

