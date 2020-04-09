With a new children’s book, husband-and-wife artists envision ‘kindness and connectedness’ on public transportation

Q: How are you spending your time?

Fellow feeling spreads on a train in the nearly wordless children’s book “Zero Local: Next Stop: Kindness” by Ethan and Vita Murrow, just out from Candlewick Press. Ethan is a mural artist; his wife Vita is a children’s book author. “Zero Local” is their second book together. They’re at home in Jamaica Plain with son Rushi, 10, and daughter Kiri, 7.

Ethan: A major thing I’ve done is build elaborate cardboard cars for our kids.

Vita: I’m thinking about how do I care for the people in my home and my community. I’ve learned how to make masks. We live in a big medical community, and I wanted to connect to my friends and neighbors.

Q: Is “Zero Local” good to read during the lockdown?

Vita: It’s astonishingly pertinent. It tells the story of a contagion of kindness. A benevolent stranger makes art to thank the driver, and that’s witnessed by our kid hero. They soak this in and build an awareness of how meaningful gestures of kindness are.

Q: Where did the idea come from?

Ethan: When I was riding the Orange Line and saw a rider simply thank the driver. You could see [the driver] smile. I told Vita, and she said, “why aren’t you doing that, too?”

Q: How do you work together?

Ethan: In the earlier stages, we develop the stories together, conceive of imagery, hire actors. Vita’s strength is holding the story on track. I start to take over in terms of the drawing component.

Q: You hire actors?

Ethan: We put out acting calls, stage and photograph the scenes. …The imagery forms into digital collages, which we share with editors and publishers. Once there’s an agreement on the way it looks, we transition to drawing.

Vita: We’ve taken the hardest part of writing kid lit — the development and research section — and made it the most time-consuming. Our books take three to five years.

Q: You called your kid hero “they.”

Vita: We have our little passenger and our big passenger. The big passenger is definitely “they.”

Ethan: How do you talk about someone nonbinary when there is very little text? Through imagery. We tried hard to play with readers’ assumptions about how people dress.

Vita: Wordless books offer a chance to democratize kid lit. We’re also trying to level it up, make it a place to process new things. And old things, like kindness and connectedness.

