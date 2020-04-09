6.6 million more Americans seek unemployment aid as economic damage from coronavirus spreads

While new claims were down from a week earlier, they remain at unprecedented levels nationally and in Massachusetts.

More than 6.6 million Americans submitted first-time unemployment claims in the week ended April 4, a 4 percent drop from the prior week, according to seasonally adjusted data released Thursday by the Labor Department. In Massachusetts, new filings fell 23 percent to 139,582 on an unadjusted basis.

Layoffs cascaded across the country last week like a giant domino knockdown, leveling in less than a month what had been the best job market since 1969.

The Labor Department report was released just minutes before the Federal Reserve provided details on stimulus plans it had announced Monday. The central bank said it could inject $2.3 trillion into the economy through new and expanded programs, including those for businesses and state and local governments.

The weekly jobless claims report, until recently a minor event on the government statistics calendar, has become a widely watched tally of the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus crisis. Over the past three weeks, as stay-at-home restrictions were expanded to cover more than 95 percent of the population, more than 16 million people have sought unemployment benefits, or nearly 10 percent of the US workforce.

The US jobless rate sat at 3.5 percent in February, the lowest in five decades. The reading rose to 4.4 percent in March as the economy shed 701,000 jobs, the Labor Department said last week, though the report was based on data collected in the first half of the month, before layoffs surged.

Unemployment is expected to approach 13 percent by June, according to the average forecast of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, though some respondents predicted levels of 20 percent or more. The jobless rate hit 10.8 percent at the end of 1982, during a painful recession, and more than 20 percent of the workforce was out of a job from 1932 to 1935, according to estimates made by the government years after the Depression.

Congress has responded to the jobs crisis with massive spending programs. One will give laid-off employees — including newly eligible gig workers and independent contractors — $600 a week on top of their state benefits for four months; it would also extend benefits for 13 weeks. Another will provide $350 billion in loans for small businesses to cover payroll costs for about two months, with the debt forgiven in amounts based on how many workers are retained or rehired.

But implementation of the rescue packages has been shambolic. Many states, including Massachusetts, have yet to accept claims from workers previously ineligible to collect benefits. Meanwhile, demand for the business loans has overwhelmed many lenders.

Steve Bergeron, owner of AMP Fitness in Boston, was forced to lay off his four employees, including his wife, after the state ordered gyms to close in mid-March. He has been waiting since Friday for his bank, Citizens Bank, to take his loan application. On its website, the Providence-based bank cautions customers that “due to the high demand, we are currently accepting reservations for applications.”

Bergeron also applied for a $5,000 grant from the city of Boston’s Small Business Relief Fund, and was told it would take up to 10 business days to get a check if he is approved.

“Like restaurants, we don’t have a huge war chest” to survive on until the fitness studio reopens, Bergeron said in an interview earlier this week. “We’ve got a little bit in our personal savings, but the goal is not to deplete that.”





