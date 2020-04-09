DraftKings delays public listing of stock, but says it remains on track

The Boston sports-betting firm DraftKings will wait another few weeks to go public.

The company was poised to have its stock listed publicly as soon as next week, following a key shareholder vote that had been set for Thursday on a merger of DraftKings and two other companies. But that vote is now expected later this month, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It does not provide a specific date.

The company is going public without a traditional IPO through the merger, which involves one company that is already publicly traded. That company, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., was formed for the purpose of financing such a deal. The other one, SBTech, is a European company that makes technology for digital sports books.