Check out 10 people’s work-from-home office spaces during the coronavirus shutdown

We found athletes figuring out how to stay in shape without their usual resources, educators doing all they can to reach their students online, and multiple generations of family members thrown together to work at the dining room table.

As work-from-home days have stretched into weeks ― and potentially months ― ad hoc work spaces set up in haste are evolving, becoming semi-permanent features many homes. The Globe has been collecting stories and images of the ways that people are making their spaces work in new ways amid the isolation of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Forgotten nooks and crannies are being pressed into service. Kitchen tables and nightstands are being repurposed. Garages and barns are becoming miniature co-working spaces and gyms.

Here are some highlights from your many submissions .

Andy Freed, CEO, Virtual Inc.

This is not what it usually means when we talk about the CEO getting the corner office.

“Thanks to having two kids home from college taking Zoom classes, one kid home from high school also taking Zoom classes ― not to mention a wife and a dog, I’ve moved up to my unfinished, unheated, uninsulated attic as my office,” Freed wrote in an e-mail to the Globe.

Virtual, Inc. CEO Andy Freed rigged up a workspace in his Melrose Attic. Andy Freed

A Melrose resident who leads a 200-person professional services firm based in Wakefield, Freed said he’s cleaned up his attic area since this picture was taken. But that didn’t do much for the temperature. It was 48 degrees when he started work on a recent morning, and it gets hot in the afternoons.

“Can’t say I ever imagined working in the space that was once ‘Barbie-land’ when the kids were younger!” Freed said.

Boston Ballet dancer Viktorina Kapitonova showed off her homemade "sprung floor." Viktorina Kapitonova

Viktorina Kapitonova, principal dancer, Boston Ballet

Clearing out a spot for a laptop and a phone isn’t always enough. Kapitonova has been preparing as though she’ll be performing again soon, despite the suspension of the Boston Ballet’s spring season.

“We have been at home, not knowing what will happen to any shows or the future. I decided it’s best to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” she said. “Which for a ballet dancer, [means] be ready whenever the ‘show must go on’, but stay home and safe with my husband and young son.”

Kapitonova already had a barre in her apartment for stretching. But the hard floor is not ideal for protecting her joints. Using supplies purchased at Home Depot and online, Kapitonova and her husband have approximated the “sprung floor” she’d normally use.

Ayanna Pressley, US Representative, Massachusetts 7th District

US Representative Ayanna Pressley worked at her tabletop workstation at home. Cora Imani Neate Harris

“Joy is an important part of self-care and self-preservation,” Pressley wrote in an e-mail. “I am creating prompts to get up to walk multiple times a day, intentionally drinking three servings of my 32-oz. water bottle, keeping lotion close by to heal my hands from the constant hand washing, and reading Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book Leadership in Turbulent Times to keep me focused and motivated.”

Pressley is also keeping a can of Lysol near her tabletop workstation. She said she considered buying a new desk on Amazon, but decided to skip the purchase because of concerns about how the company is treating its employees during the crisis. She described her work as “a marathon of conference calls and video conferences with local leaders, advocates, and organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.”

“With so many folks unable to take paid leave right now or stay at home because of their essential work roles, I’m grateful to be home and healthy with my family,” Pressley said.

Mitch Moreland, first baseman, Boston Red Sox

Moreland bought a home outside of Birmingham, Ala., last year, and he had been kicking around the idea of building a batting cage in his 4,200 square-foot barn even before COVID-19. But with Spring Training canceled and the season delayed, the plan took on new urgency. Moreland and some friends set the facility up a few weeks ago in a single day.

Because the cage includes a pitching machine, Moreland said, he can also use the new facility to practice his scoops and try to keep his fielding skills sharp for when ― or if ― the season finally begins.

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland created a batting cage in his Alabama barn. Mitch Moreland via Instagram

Shannon McCarthy, managing director of business development, Massachusetts Dental Society

Shannon McCarthy had some thoughts about her husband's movie poster. Shannon McCarthy

Her husband’s Rocky poster isn’t her favorite piece of decor, but at least it’s in a quiet part of McCarthy’s Mendon home. Like many people conducting business via video conference, McCarthy has been forced to welcome virtual guests into a part of her home that she probably wouldn’t show off otherwise.

“I have three teens upstairs all day,” McCarthy said. “So, working in the basement using my husband’s old office. Zoom calls get this view … ugh.”

Paul Liberman, co-founder, DraftKings

Liberman’s used to this, in a way. DraftKings was founded nine years ago in a spare bedroom in his former apartment in Watertown. Today, he’s back in a home office, now in Sharon, at another crucial moment for the company, which is preparing to go public soon.

Jeff Brewer, inventor and engineer, Newton

Who has the room for a dedicated work space anymore? Not Brewer. He designed a portable standing desk that he can move around his house as needed. It’s made out of materials that include a milk crate and a piece of shelving that he salvaged out of the garbage.

“To clear the table for other uses, the station can be easily lifted and moved to another location in one piece,” Brewer said. “As the evening hours roll around, the mug is easily replaced with a martini glass.”

Marta Zurad, conductor, Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras

Zurad, a violinist, is one of many music educators who are finding new ways to work with the students they can no longer see in person.

Violinist and conductor Marta Zurad worked with students remotely. Marta Zurad

“Although it has been a major adjustment to shift to 100 percent online learning, I’m grateful that technology allows me to still meet with my students,” said Zurad, who also works with the New England Conservatory and the Rivers School Conservatory.

Ann Shannon, public relations manager, Grand Circle Corp.

Shannon, like so many others working at home, has seen a family member morph into a co-worker. Her daughter, Zara, 26, who works at Boston Consulting Group and usually lives in South Boston, has come home to hunker down, and now they’re doing business side by side at the dining room table in Ipswich.

Ann Shannon and her daughter, Zara (left) have suddenly became co-workers. Ann Shannon

“We coordinate our schedules daily to see when we each have Zoom calls so the other can relocate,” Shannon said. “This brings back memories of growing up with eight siblings and doing homework together around the kitchen table. You learn to focus!”

Zehra Ordulu Sahin, surgical pathology fellow, Massachusetts General Hospital

Like countless people around the region, Sahin has been figuring out how to balance the demands of working from home and caring for children while schools and child care centers are closed. Many aspects of medicine are moving online during the crisis, which means doctors are finding ways to work through social distancing when they can.

Zehra Ordulu Sahin is showing her son Yusuf, 2, her pathology work. Zehra Ordulu Sahin

“Thankfully, most of my work/training can be done remotely by looking at microscope cameras online,” Sahin said. “I still attend tumor boards, which are now done virtually via Zoom, where the oncologists discuss patient care and it is mostly for my education and I am a silent participant.”

Her husband, Ilyas Sahin, is a hematology oncology fellow at Rhode Island Hospital, and he can’t always work from home (though he is not in contact with COVID-19 patients). Together, they’re trying to keep their son, Yusuf, entertained and active. But the 2-year-old is also learning a little pathology on the side.

“I know these COVID days are stressful but our little family is still trying to stay positive and try our best to help our patients as much as we can,” Sahin said.

