New Balance furloughs workers, cuts salaries in coronavirus downturn

Boston-based New Balance is the latest retail company to announce furloughs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the rapid economic downturn related to COVID-19 and its impact on our business, we have made the extremely difficult decision to furlough a portion of our owned retail, factory, and office workforce,” chief executive Joe Preston wrote in a news release Tuesday night.

The athletic footwear and apparel company declined to disclose when the furloughs will go into effect and how many of its employees will be impacted by the decision. New Balance already had closed its corporate-owned retail locations and manufacturing factories when Governor Charlie Baker ordered all nonessential businesses to close.