Shut in, and shut out from some outdoor spots

Hiking is being discouraged in Mount Washington Valley this spring — also known as waterfall season — while social distancing is being encouraged. While most trails remain open, at least for the time being, some sections have been closed. The Mount Washington Avalanche Center has closed the Cutler River Drainage section in Tuckerman Ravine, after the parking areas in Pinkham Notch recently overflowed with 400-plus visitors.

Spring is a great time in New England to reconnect with nature and to enjoy the warmer temps. But because of coronavirus and concerns of overcrowding and lack of social distancing at many of New England’s outdoor parks, trails, and beaches this season, visitors are being told to hit close-to-home spots and many outdoor spots are shuttered. Here’s the status of some sought-out favorite springtime spots. (And because the situation is fluid, expect closings and restrictions to continue.)

“At this time, with resources limited by shut-downs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is suggesting that visitors find outdoor places to exercise close to their homes,” said Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.

And Governor Chris Sununu has closed all New Hampshire Seacoast beaches, as part of his stay-at-home order.

Rhode Island

Beginning April 3, Governor Gina Raimondo closed all state parks and beaches temporarily, in efforts to ward off crowding. “The entrances will be blocked, there is no public parking, and these facilities are closed to vehicular traffic,” said Michael Healey, spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. That being said, the governor encourages people to get fresh air and exercise. The state “is not prohibiting Rhode Islanders from walking or riding bikes at parks and beaches as long as they are not congregated in groups of five or more and are adhering to social/physical distancing rules.”

A Snowy Owl sits perched at the top of a tree in the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island. Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe

Massachusetts

A few days after the coronavirus pandemic was announced by WHO, with social distancing being encouraged, I took a ride to the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island for some fresh air and a run. The line of cars to get into the refuge was unusually long for the overcast, chilly March afternoon, but families and couples, as well as the spring birds, were migrating here for respite on the 6½ miles of sandy strands.

Fast forward a couple of weeks, and the refuge’s beaches are closed (as of April 1) — but not for social distancing concerns. “Most of the 6-mile long beach will be closed to all public access for the duration of the piping plover breeding season,” says Matt Poole, supervisory ranger/visitor services manager with the US Fish & Wildlife Service/Parker River National Wildlife Refuge Complex. And that includes the parking lots that support boardwalks with access to the beach, they will all be closed. “A small section of beach, about 100 yards or so of beach, will remain open and is accessible via the boardwalk located at the parking lot,” said Poole. Sandy Point at the tip of the refuge will also remain open.

The 100-plus Trustees for Reservations properties throughout the state closed several weeks ago. “In the days leading up to the closure, we experienced unprecedented visitation at several of our sites,” says Leti Taft-Pearman, senior director of marketing and communications. “With overflowing parking lots and narrow trails at many of our reservations, we received comments from visitors that they were unable to practice safe social distancing.” The staff’s safety was also at issue. However, some of the properties may soon reopen on a limited basis.

On Cape Cod, Yarmouth’s town beaches have closed, but other town beaches are open. And the Cape Cod National Seashore beaches are also open (but facilities including restrooms are not). Also, the 22-mile-long Cape Cod Rail Trail that runs from Dennis to Wellfleet, remains open for biking and exercise.

Vermont

In Vermont, the Green Mountain Audubon Center’s hiking trails remain open daily from dawn until dusk. “Getting outside for exercise and to enjoy nature is a wonderful way to find peace in these difficult times,” said Gwendolyn Causer, Audubon Vermont teacher/naturalist and communications manager. Causer says there is a staff person on-site and signage at trailhead kiosks asking people to follow the social distancing and other health and safety guidelines.

Connecticut

State parks are open in Connecticut. But as part of ongoing efforts by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to maintain distancing in parks and outdoor spots and to manage visitor levels, Governor Ned Lamont has issued an order prohibiting walk-in visitors at state parks, including popular Hammonasset Beach State Park. Picnicking will also be prohibited, and parking is also being limited when lots become full, said Will Healey, spokesman for DEEP. And for those parking outside of the lots and walking in, they will face penalties and fines, and possible 30-day eviction from all state parks. Additionally, the tower at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden is closed.

Maine

Acadia National Park has closed all park roads, carriage roads, campgrounds, and visitor centers/services, according to Kate Foye, director of communications and legislative affairs for The Maine Department of Economic & Community Development.

And, the beaches are also closed in many of the midcoast and southern Maine coastal state parks and beaches until at least April 8, including Reid State Park, Popham Beach State Park, Fort Popham, Fort Baldwin, Kettle Cove State Park, Two Lights State Park, Crescent Beach State Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Ferry Beach State Park and Mackworth Island. And coastal towns in Southern Maine have also closed their beaches including several beaches in Kittery, and all public beaches in Wells, Ogunquit beaches (and Marginal Way), and York.