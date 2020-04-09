Summertime cocktails, pizza for those who need it, and deals on carbs

Pizza and Beer: Crucial staples during this surreal period: Jack’s Abby in Framingham (100 Clinton St. at Grant Street) has launched a “Text a 6-Pack” program. Users can text a $10 gift card to pals for curbside delivery at their Beer Hall. Not quite the same as buying someone a beer in person, but these days, it’s the next best thing. Jack’s Abby is also accepting pizza donations for delivery to local organizations, including MetroWest Medical Center, United Way of Tri-County, and Daniel’s Table. Add a note with your donation, and it’ll be delivered alongside your pie. Get info at www.jacksabby.com.

Oysters: Duxbury’s Island Creek Oyster Farm (401 Washington St. at Windsor Street) optimistically launches ticket sales for their 2020 farm tours; tickets are available beginning on April 15. Tours are limited to six people. Visitors spend the day on an 11-acre farm, learning how to farm oysters, taking a boat ride on Duxbury Bay to see where the oysters are grown, and feasting on oysters back on dry land. Guests will also learn the finer points of shucking. Tours hopefully commence on May 20; buy tickets (starting at $50) at shop.islandcreekoysters.com.