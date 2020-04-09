Nerds maker confirms THC-laced product at Utah food bank was not made by their company

SALT LAKE CITY — Candy infused with the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that sickened Utah children after it was donated to a food bank was a counterfeit version of a Nerds product, the company said Tuesday.

Police said the candy containing THC had packaging similar to Nerds Ropes, with the addition of the word “medicated.” But that product is not associated with Ferrara Candy Co., the maker of real Nerds, the company said in a statement.

Candy donated by the company or found in stores around the country is safe to consume, officials said. Ferrara is cooperating with the police investigation of the bogus candy.