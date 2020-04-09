12 Newton residents have died from coronavirus, mayor reports

“This illness is taking too much from us, and I know you join me in expressing our deepest sympathies to families and loved ones of those we’ve lost,” Fuller said. “I know that these losses strengthen our resolve to stay home, to avoid close contact with others, to wear a face covering when we have to be in public near others, and to wash our hands frequently.”

The number of deaths from causes related to COVID-19 was an increase from three reported in Newton last week, she said in a statement.

As of Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., 256 Newton residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Nearly half -- 44 percent -- of those who have tested positive live in senior housing of some type, she said.

Of the 78 new cases reported Wednesday, 88 percent involved people living in senior housing, she said.

Congregate living settings have become an accelerator for COVID-19, Fuller said, even with the significant prevention and infection control efforts taking place.

“The reason is because residents, who are generally vulnerable to complications of the virus, are even more vulnerable in these types of physically close settings,” she said.

City health officials are working with senior housing providers to take preventive measures and trace contacts, she said. Officials anticipate cases in these facilities to continue to increase with more testing of residents and staff.

“As we know, the knowledge gained from testing is vitally important as the results enable medical and housing directors in these facilities to better protect all residents and staff and our community at large,” Fuller said. “We are doubling down on our efforts to advocate for more testing in Newton and in our senior housing facilities, within this difficult context of limited testing availability.”

Fuller’s announcement Wednesday came about a day after five deaths were reported at the Falls at the Cordingly Dam assisted living facility in Newton operated by Benchmark Senior Living.

Fuller, in an earlier statement, mourned the deaths of the assisted living residents.

“We are so very saddened to learn that Newton residents within the Falls at Cordingly Dam community have passed away from COVID-19 and we are closely following a substantial number of additional positive cases among residents and staff there,” Fuller said.

Fuller said she and the city’s Health and Human Services Department staff have been in close contact with Benchmark and officials at Cordingly Dam “to support their concerted and ongoing efforts" to contain the spread of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

The city has provided guidance to local senior living communities on staffing, access to testing and personal protective equipment, and other issues, she said. Newton is working closely with them and the state’s Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

“As positive cases have been, and are likely to continue to be, identified at the Falls, we have been and will continue to work with and offer support to them, a valued member of our Newton community,” Fuller said Tuesday.

