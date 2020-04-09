Boston man wanted for domestic violence arrested

A Boston man who was wanted for a violent domestic assault was arrested Thursday morning, according to State Police.
Troopers from the Violent Fugitive Apprehension unit arrested the 32-year-old man at Blue Hill Avenue, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.
State Police were assisted by Boston police, Needham police, and US Marshals, officials said.
This morning MSP’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension unit, along our partners @bostonpolice, @USMarshalsHQ & @NeedhamPolice located and arrested a 32-year-old Boston man wanted for a violent domestic assault. Enforcement continues even as police assist with public health response.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 9, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.