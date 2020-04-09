fb-pixel

Boston man wanted for domestic violence arrested

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated April 9, 2020, 51 minutes ago

A Boston man who was wanted for a violent domestic assault was arrested Thursday morning, according to State Police.

Troopers from the Violent Fugitive Apprehension unit arrested the 32-year-old man at Blue Hill Avenue, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

State Police were assisted by Boston police, Needham police, and US Marshals, officials said.

