Burglar caught by police after neighbor confronts him in Melrose

A man was arrested after he broke into a residence in Melrose and fled after a neighbor “challenged” him Thursday morning, police said.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering on Lebanon Street by the Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose Police Lieutenant Mark Decroteau said.

A neighbor of the residence “attempted to challenge” the suspect, but he fled in his car, Decroteau said. After his vehicle was stopped, the man, whose identity was not released, fled on foot before being apprehended by officers.