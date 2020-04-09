Candidates implore court to loosen signature requirements to get on Mass. ballot

The lawsuit argues that enforcing the current state election law during a public health emergency places unconstitutional restrictions on ballot access and on the right of voters to cast ballots for their preferred candidates. The plaintiffs are asking the court to loosen the state’s existing signature requirements — perhaps by reducing the number of signatures required or extending the deadline by which candidates must turn in those signatures.

The emergency petition was filed with the Supreme Judicial Court by Kevin O’Connor, a Republican attorney who is running for US Senate; Dr. Robbie Goldstein, a Democrat challenging incumbent US Representative Stephen Lynch; and Melissa Bower Smith, a Democrat running for a Massachusetts House seat on the South Shore.

A bipartisan group of candidates is asking the state’s highest court for relief from requirements that they and other candidates must gather hundreds or even thousands of signatures during a deadly pandemic to get on the ballot this fall.

“Without immediate relief from this Court, Petitioners and all other candidates similarly situated will face an impossible choice: risk their health and the health of voters in a futile effort to satisfy unjustifiable and unachievable ballot restrictions — or give up on their candidacy,” they argue in the court filing. “It is no way to conduct an election, not in a Commonwealth that has declared that all elections ought to be free.”

The lawsuit follows mounting appeals from candidates and other state officials for the state Legislature to pass emergency legislation to significantly reduce the number of signatures candidates need to qualify for the Sept. 1 primary ballot.

The heads of both the state Democratic and Republican parties have endorsed legislation introduced by state Representative Patrick J. Kearney, a Democrat from Scituate. So has Attorney General Maura Healey. But so far leadership in the state House and Senate have not advanced the legislation.

“Their indifference is completely inappropriate,” O’Connor, the Republican Senate candidate, said in an interview of the state Legislature’s inaction. "The only people who don’t want to change the law are incumbents, who at this point are clearly focused on self preservation.”

While the plaintiffs are suing Secretary of State William F. Galvin, Galvin has said he does not have the authority to waive the requirements and any changes would require action by the state Legislature. A spokeswoman for his office said she cannot comment on pending litigation.

The social distancing restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the deadly virus have shut down normal campaigning, complicating candidates’ ability to solicit hundreds or thousands of people to sign their nomination papers. Campaign organizers and volunteers can’t head out to supermarkets and town meetings armed with clipboards and pens. The restrictions have even put incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey, Democrat of Malden, in danger of not collecting the signatures he needs.

The exact signature requirement, and deadline to turn them in, varies by public office. Candidates for some statewide offices such as the Markey’s Senate seat must collect at least 10,000 signatures of certain registered voters by May 5. Those signatures must be verified by town and city clerks, and then submitted to Galvin’s office, by June 2.

Congressional seats require a minimum of 2,000 certified signatures, turned into local clerks by May 5. Those running for the state House need at least 150 signatures by April 28. But because there’s no guarantee that every signature collected will pass muster with the clerks, candidates typically collect far more than the minimum.

The plaintiffs are being represented pro bono by Ropes & Gray, a top Boston law firm.

Goldstein, an infectious disease specialist at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital who is actively involved in the fight against coronavirus, said he’s participating in the lawsuit not specifically to make it easier for his own name to show up on the ballot Sept. 1; he intends to meet the requirements regardless of court or legislative action.

“This is about democracy and making sure everybody’s voice is heard,” said Goldstein, who in addition to his hospital duties has been working with the state’s coronavirus response team for the homeless population. While he can see the justification for the signature requirements in normal times, “that cannot abridge the public health, cannot limit people’s voices being heard in the midst of a public health crisis.”

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.