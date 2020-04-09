The coronavirus is ruining the final season for the PawSox. And that’s bigger than baseball

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and the Howard Stern/Tom Brady interview was the most entertaining thing I’ve listened to in a month. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Programming note: There will be no afternoon Rhode Map today or tomorrow, but I'll see you here in the morning.

When you see the devastation caused by the coronavirus across the globe, baseball is probably the last thing to worry about. Right here in Rhode Island, we’ve had 1,450 confirmed cases of the virus (along with 10,682 negative tests). We know 35 residents have already died, and as Governor Gina Raimondo reminds us each day, there will be more to come.

But today is supposed to be opening day for the PawSox at McCoy Stadium, the final season before the team bolts to its fancy new digs in Worcester.

And all I can think about is my Little League team.

For the past 12 years, I’ve coached a group of kids at Mount Pleasant Little League near my house in Providence. My kiddos usually range in age from six to 10, which means I spend a lot of time teaching the young ones to tie their shoes (bunny ears) and explaining to the older ones that middle school isn’t as scary as it seems (just remember your locker number).

Some of the players that I coached a decade ago are now in college, and others still show up at the field to watch their little brothers and sisters play for me. When I see them, we never talk about the time we won the championship (great coaching). We certainly never discuss the many losses I have racked up over the years (must have been the umpires).

We always end up talking about the PawSox.

We take our players and their families on a field trip to McCoy Stadium to watch a game one time each season, and it’s always the best day of the year. We usually sneak on the field to meet the players, and if they’re lucky, grab an autograph. One time, one of my kiddos signed a ball for the left fielder. We try to sit together, but it’s inevitable that the kids will just run around the stadium, desperate to grab a foul ball or eat more cotton candy. Those memories last forever.

The coronavirus has taken a lot of big things from us, but don’t underestimate the small things. We don’t know when the PawSox will start their season, but our Little League season wraps up in June, so it’s unlikely that we’ll be making the trip to McCoy this season.

Unfortunately, with the team leaving town, “there’s always next year” isn’t true.

