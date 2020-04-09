Family and city celebrates Woburn woman’s 102nd birthday with social distancing motorcade

A seemingly impersonal motorcade wasn’t the way Carson’s family marked her reaching 100 years of age in 2018, which was celebrated with a large and happy party inside New Horizons where Carson has lived for about a decade. But to Carson, the physical distance did nothing to dampen the emotional joy she felt from Thursday’s impromptu parade.

The celebratory motorcade was originally created by Carson’s family, but expanded to include friends, her hairdresser, Mayor Scott Galvin (who proclaimed Thursday to be Carson’s day) and fire engines and police cars by the time it all happened in front of the New Horizons at Choate assisted living facility around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

WOBURN - One dog wore a birthday hat and Agnes Carson wore a broad smile as a motorcade of her loved ones, friends and first responders from this city’s fire and police department’s noisily passed by her Thursday to celebrate her 102nd birthday - observing social distancing.

“I thought it was remarkably beautiful,'' Carson told her caregivers after the event who relayed her comment to the Globe. "To just have such a display of love was spectacular with my very own parade with all my family and friends.”

Carson is the sole survivor of 10 siblings who has 12 nieces and nephews, 16 grand nieces and nephews, 25 great grand nieces and nephews and two great great grand nieces and nephews. Carson and her late husband, Jim, did not have children of their own.

A proud graduate of Emerson College who worked with the American Red Cross during World War II and then obtained a master’s degree in social work, leading to her employment by Catholic Charities, according to her grandneice, Annmarie Concannon, who helped organize the motorcade along with her father. She is one of 50 relatives, most living in Woburn.

Concannon said the idea grew out of the happiness the 100th birthday celebration brought everyone - especially Carson - that everyone knew could not be repeated in any way due to COVID_19 safety rules that bar physical contact with senior citizens up to and including birthday cupcakes and birthday hugs.

“It became much bigger than we thought it would be,” Concannon said of the motorcade idea. “It was just great. She had on a nice warm coat and she was able to see every person. She was just so overwhelmed and so thrilled."

Although they could not give her a hug - no family member has been in direct contact with her for about a month - or brought her cupcakes.

Relatives were able to ask Carson why she has lived for 102 years.

“You live a good life. You have a happy life. And you trust in God,” Carson told them.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Globe Photo David L. Ryan