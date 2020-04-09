Eight more deaths, 277 more testing positive for coronavirus in Rhode Island

Raimondo said a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is expected sometime between late April and late May, but “exactly the slope of the curve is really difficult to say.”

That brings the state’s total deaths to 43 and 1,727 who have tested positive, since the first case was reported on March 1. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is now at 160, a steady increase.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Eight Rhode Islanders died overnight and 277 more have tested positive for coronavirus, Governor Gina M. Raimondo said Thursday.

The governor said the state’s model of what the coronavirus spread will look like is “still a work in progress.”

“I’m reluctant to put models out there that I don’t have confidence in and cause a panic,” she said during a news conference at the State House Thursday. State health officials need more data, and they are still looking at the effects of the stay-at-home order put in place last month.

What she knows: “We are going up the curve. There’s going to be a lot more people sick.”

One increase Raimondo is glad to see -- the number of people tested in a day has doubled in a week. Thanks to the new rapid testing site started Monday by CVS at Twin River Hotel Casino parking lot, and three drive-through sites run by the National Guard that launched last week, there were 1,800 tests performed on Wednesday.

“We are testing twice as many people a day per capita than Massachusetts. It’s a key component of what’s going to allow us to get back to work,” Raimondo said. “At 1,800 to 2,000 a day, we are getting closer to some semblance of normalcy.”

Due to inclement weather, the outdoor test sites will be closed Thursday afternoon.

There are now 2,243 people under quarantine in Rhode Island.

Raimondo said she is signing an executive order Thursday to make the quarantine directive clear: If you have been diagnosed with coronavirus by test or a physician, you must isolate until you have no more symptoms. Quarantine means you cannot leave your house. If you are sick, you must isolate yourself in your house.

If you don’t have symptoms, but you have been in contact with someone who is positive, you must quarantine for 14 days, she said.

Raimondo also reiterated her order on out-of-state travel: Anyone traveling from out-of-state to stay in Rhode Island also must quarantine for 14 days.

The state will have civil penalties and a series of fines to enforce this quarantine. “This is as important as any other law,” Raimondo said.

To help people comply with the quarantine, the state has an agreement with Roch’s Fresh Foods, in Narragansett, for food delivery service, and people can sign up at ridelivers.com. Raimondo admitted that the delivery service is overwhelmed and asked people who are not in quarantine to find alternative ways to get food.

The rate of the spread is accelerating in Rhode Island, as is the number of deaths. The state Department of Health is categorizing those deaths as “associated with COVID-19," the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

Of the eight new deaths, one was a person with underlying illnesses in their 20s, said Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. Two others were in their 80s, and there was one person each in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 90s.

Most of those who’ve died so far have been nursing home residents, particularly Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence and Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Pawtucket.

The Rhode Island Health Care Association, which represents 64 nursing homes, is calling for an additional $1,000 per week in hazard pay for workers.

* Raimondo said the state is working with correctional officers and advocates to help keep safe the inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions, the homeless population living at Harrington Hall, and people living in group homes.

* The State House was lit red last weekend to honor first responders. Raimondo said she wanted to thank other people who also must work: health care workers, bus drivers, custodians, construction workers, grocery store workers, and parents. “Every single one of you truly is a hero," Raimondo said.

“You are my partner in this and together we are carrying Rhode island through this crisis.”

This story will be updated during the news conference.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com