Maine now reports 16 deaths due to coronavirus and 560 cases

Of the total confirmed cases, there have been at least 105 hospitalizations, Shah said. Fifteen additional patients have recovered from the illness, bringing the total to 202 recoveries. Five more cases were reported Thursday than Wednesday, when the Maine CDC reported 18 new cases.

One of the victims was a man in his 80s from Cumberland County, announced Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine CDC, during a press conference. The other was a woman in her 90s from Waldo County. Thursday marks the third consecutive day that the state has reported two deaths.

The Maine Center of Disease Control reported an additional two deaths and 23 coronavirus cases Thursday morning, bringing the state’s total count to 16 deaths and 560 confirmed cases.

Thirteen Maine residents who have tested positive while residing in other states are included in the tally, Shah said. There are another 17 people who have tested positive in Maine, but have permanent addresses in a different state.

Throughout Maine, 11,608 people have tested negative for the virus, Shah said. The Maine CDC has had “extremely collaborative and productive talks” with primary care clinic Martin’s Point Health Care in regards to sharing test kits.

During the press conference, Shah highlighted a specific facility in Maine that has received assistance from the state as they struggle with an outbreak: Tall Pines, a community health center in Waldo County.

“At present, the Maine CDC is aware of 10 residents of that facility who have tested positive and three staff members who have tested positive,” he said.

Since learning of the cases, staff from the Maine CDC have been working with the facility to manage the outbreak and shipped an order of personal protective equipment there Monday. Officials are working on distributing 90 orders of PPE to various facilities throughout the state.

The state received a notification from the US CDC that an additional 15,000 surgical gowns and 16,000 gloves will be shipped to Maine within the next two days, Shah said. Maine CDC officials continue to look for additional source of PPE, including from manufacturers and private market suppliers.

According to Shah, the federal government previously informed the Maine CDC that they would receive a total of 15 testing machines from Abbott Laboratories, which quicken test result processing and have a total testing capacity of about 2,400 tests.

Maine CDC officials learned over the weekend that although they would be receiving the same number of machines, they would receive fewer tests, drastically lowering the testing capacity to about 120 tests. Due to the unexpected decrease in testing capacity, the Maine CDC immediately placed an order for additional tests from the laboratory, Shah said.

With limited testing capacity, Shah said the Abbott machine tests will be focused on members of the community who may be difficult to reach if a test result takes too long to come back, such as people experiencing homelessness.

Officials from the Maine CDC also spoke with members of the Department of Transportation, who provided statistics on how transportation across the state has been affected by the order for people to stay home and limit movement.

Compared to data from exactly one year ago, there has been a 61 percent reduction in traffic flow along I-95 at the Maine/New Hampshire state line in Kittery, Shah said. In Portland, traffic flow has reduced 62 percent on I-295. On interstate highways across Maine, traffic is down 53 percent. And on rural highways, officials have seen a 30 percent to 40 percent reduction in traffic flow.

Throughout the state, there are 308 ICU beds, with 149 available, Shah said. There’s a total of 565 ventilators, including both traditional ventilators and alternative ventilators, with about 515 available.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com.