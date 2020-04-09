Maintenance worker injured in Maine explosion to be welcomed home Friday

The motorcade will go through Augusta around 2 p.m. where they will be joined by State Fire Marshals, Farmington Fire Department, and Jay police. Lord is expected to reach his home by 3:30 p.m. the statement said.

A State Police Honor Guard will meet an ambulance transporting Lord at the Maine border and escort him to his home in Jay, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement Thursday.

The town of Jay, Maine will welcome Larry Lord home Friday after the maintenance worker spent nearly seven months in Boston rehabilitating from injuries he suffered in a devastating propane explosion that killed one and injured seven in September.

Lord sustained critical injuries when the building that housed LEAP, an organization that helps people with developmental disabilities and Lord’s employer, exploded on Sept. 16, 2019. The blast was caused by a leak in a propane tank that allowed gas to pool in the basement before igniting.

According to previous Globe reporting, firefighters were called to the area for a gas smell and the explosion leveled the building minutes later.

The other firefighters to be injured were Captain Timothy Hardy, Captain Baxter, and his father, Theodore Baxter, Joseph Hastings, Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross, and Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell.

Bell’s return home from the hospital in October was also greeted with gratitude from residents who lined the street in his honor.

Fire Captain Michael Bell a 30-year-veteran of the department, was killed.

For Lord’s welcome home procession, motorists are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and if they are outside, they are encouraged to keep their distance from others to comply with social distancing policies.

