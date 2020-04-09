Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting himself following police chase

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he refused to pull over for troopers and shot himself following a short pursuit from Swansea to Seekonk Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

At 3:11 p.m., troopers attempted to stop the man’s car on Route 6 westbound in Swansea, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

“The suspect, who was the subject of an earlier ‘Be On the LookOut’ alert, refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated,” Procopio said.