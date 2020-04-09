Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting himself following police chase

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he refused to pull over for troopers and shot himself following a short pursuit from Swansea to Seekonk Thursday afternoon, State Police said.
At 3:11 p.m., troopers attempted to stop the man’s car on Route 6 westbound in Swansea, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.
“The suspect, who was the subject of an earlier ‘Be On the LookOut’ alert, refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated,” Procopio said.
Troopers stopped the car on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk several minutes after the pursuit began, Procopio said. When he stopped his car, the man shot himself with a handgun.
He was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Procopio said.
State Police are investigating the incident.
