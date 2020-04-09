fb-pixel

Man who allegedly stabbed woman with scissors in Raynham sought by police

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated April 9, 2020, 42 minutes ago
Police are searching for Jacob Szalno, 24, who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in Raynham Wednesday afternoon.
Police are searching for Jacob Szalno, 24, who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in Raynham Wednesday afternoon.Raynham Police Department (custom credit)/Raynham Police Department

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman six times with a pair of scissors in her Raynham home Wednesday afternoon, Raynham police said in a statement.

Jacob Szalno, 24, allegedly attacked the woman in her home on Broadway at about 4 p.m. before fleeing through a nearby wooded area on foot, police said.

Police said the incident was not random and that Szalno and the victim were friends. Szalno’s last known address was a Brockton homeless shelter, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Advertisement

Raynham police, along with several K-9 officers and the State Police Air Wing, set up a perimeter in the area and searched extensively for Szalno. While officers didn’t find the suspect, they did discover the pair of scissors he allegedly stabbed the victim with.

Szalno has a warrant out for his arrest on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Police issued a warning to the public to stay away from Szalno if you see him. If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.