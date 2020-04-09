Man who allegedly stabbed woman with scissors in Raynham sought by police

Jacob Szalno, 24, allegedly attacked the woman in her home on Broadway at about 4 p.m. before fleeing through a nearby wooded area on foot, police said.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman six times with a pair of scissors in her Raynham home Wednesday afternoon, Raynham police said in a statement.

Police are searching for Jacob Szalno, 24, who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in Raynham Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident was not random and that Szalno and the victim were friends. Szalno’s last known address was a Brockton homeless shelter, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Raynham police, along with several K-9 officers and the State Police Air Wing, set up a perimeter in the area and searched extensively for Szalno. While officers didn’t find the suspect, they did discover the pair of scissors he allegedly stabbed the victim with.

Szalno has a warrant out for his arrest on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Police issued a warning to the public to stay away from Szalno if you see him. If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911.

