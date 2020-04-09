Officials ask public to help identify man’s body found on Revere Beach

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a man found washed up on Revere Beach earlier this week, State Police said Thursday.
The body was found near the Oak Island bath house around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday by a resident of a high-rise housing complex who called police.
The cause and manner of death is still under investigation. A post-mortem examination showed the man stood about five feet 11 inches tall, and is thought to be between 30 and 40 years old, the statement said.
A metal plate was found in his back during his autopsy, indicating he had lower back surgery in the past, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Anyone with information about a man who matches that description, who is missing or unaccounted for, should call the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com