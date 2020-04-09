fb-pixel

Officials ask public to help identify man’s body found on Revere Beach

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 9, 2020, 49 minutes ago

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a man found washed up on Revere Beach earlier this week, State Police said Thursday.

The body was found near the Oak Island bath house around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday by a resident of a high-rise housing complex who called police.

The cause and manner of death is still under investigation. A post-mortem examination showed the man stood about five feet 11 inches tall, and is thought to be between 30 and 40 years old, the statement said.

A metal plate was found in his back during his autopsy, indicating he had lower back surgery in the past, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about a man who matches that description, who is missing or unaccounted for, should call the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.

