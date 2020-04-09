Orange Line service suspended between Back Bay and North Station due to smoky conditions in Haymarket station

Service on the Orange Line was halted between North Station and Back Bay in Boston Thursday morning while Boston firefighters investigate smoky conditions near the tracks in the Haymarket station in downtown Boston, according to the MBTA.
The T tweeted about the service shutdown around 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
"Orange Line Update: Service suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to fire department activity. Passengers can use the Green Line through downtown,'' the T tweeted.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
At about 9:10 a.m., the T tweeted an update: “Orange Line Update: Service remains suspended between North Station and Back Bay while the power department makes repairs at Haymarket. Passengers can use the Green Line between Copley and North Station.”
