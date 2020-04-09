Rockland man arraigned for alleged hit-and-run crash

A Rockland man was arraigned on multiple motor vehicle charges after he allegedly hit a pedestrian in his truck Saturday and then left the scene, officials announced Thursday.
Princeton Gregory, 54, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, negligent operation of a vehicle, and filing a false insurance claim, Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Bail was set at $15,000 with the stipulation that if he pays it, he cannot drive. He is due back in court on May 8.
The arraignment was held in Hingham District Court via teleconference as courts are closed to all but the most essential business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gregory allegedly struck a pedestrian in the area of Market Street in Rockland on Saturday around 10:41 p.m. and then fled the scene. The victim, a 43-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital, the statement said.
Rockland police found Gregory’s dark gray pickup truck with damage to its front end after getting information that it had been towed from a condo complex. Gregory told police that his friend had borrowed it Friday and hit a deer on Route 3, the statement said. He allegedly asked his friend to make a false insurance claim for the deer strike.
According to the statement, police examined surveillance footage, witness statements, paint chips, and vehicle parts from the scene before arresting Gregory Thursday.