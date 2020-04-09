Rockland man arraigned for alleged hit-and-run crash

A Rockland man was arraigned on multiple motor vehicle charges after he allegedly hit a pedestrian in his truck Saturday and then left the scene, officials announced Thursday.

Princeton Gregory, 54, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, negligent operation of a vehicle, and filing a false insurance claim, Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Bail was set at $15,000 with the stipulation that if he pays it, he cannot drive. He is due back in court on May 8.