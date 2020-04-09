Two arrested after shooting outside Brookline monastery

Two men were arrested after a gunshot was fired on the grounds of a monastery in Brookline Tuesday night, police said.

At 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single gunshot outside the Holy Transfiguration Monastery at 278 Warren St., Brookline Police Lieutenant Jennifer Paster said.

When officers arrived, they saw a small group outside the monastery, police said. Stephen Foster, 38, of Westwood, and Constantinos Giannarikas 34, of Walpole were arrested on scene, according to police.