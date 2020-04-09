Two arrested after shooting outside Brookline monastery

Two men were arrested after a gunshot was fired on the grounds of a monastery in Brookline Tuesday night, police said.
At 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single gunshot outside the Holy Transfiguration Monastery at 278 Warren St., Brookline Police Lieutenant Jennifer Paster said.
When officers arrived, they saw a small group outside the monastery, police said. Stephen Foster, 38, of Westwood, and Constantinos Giannarikas 34, of Walpole were arrested on scene, according to police.
“While the investigation is still ongoing, the incident appears to be the result of a dispute between two parties that were known to each other, neither of whom reside at the monastery,” Paster said.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Giannarikas is facing charges of two counts of threatening, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said.
Foster was arrested on unrelated warrants, police said.
