Two injured after Jeeps crash into coffee shop in Rockland

Two people were taken to the hospital after two Jeeps collided and crashed into a coffee shop in Rockland late Thursday morning, police said.

A Jeep Cherokee was driving west on Webster Street and a Jeep Wrangler was driving north on Liberty Street when they drove into the intersection and collided at 11:52 a.m., Rockland police said in a press release.

The Cherokee crashed into the Marylou’s coffee shop at 200 Webster St.