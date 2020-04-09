Two injured after Jeeps crash into coffee shop in Rockland

Two people were taken to the hospital after two Jeeps collided and crashed into a coffee shop in Rockland late Thursday morning, police said.
A Jeep Cherokee was driving west on Webster Street and a Jeep Wrangler was driving north on Liberty Street when they drove into the intersection and collided at 11:52 a.m., Rockland police said in a press release.
The Cherokee crashed into the Marylou’s coffee shop at 200 Webster St.
The Wrangler was found up against the east side of the building, police said. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
