Universities in Boston area to house health care workers, first responders during the COVID-19 crisis

“Today, we’re ramping up resources for our first responders and frontline workers to make sure they have the support they need as they care for our city," Walsh said.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Thursday that Boston University has made 75 beds available for workers at the Pine Street Inn, a homelessness service and shelter in Boston, while Northeastern University will have 135 rooms available to Boston first responders who need a place to stay and self-isolate when they’re not working.

Universities in the Boston area are opening up their residence halls to house those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Renata Nyul, a spokeswoman for Northeastern, said Boston police and EMS personnel will live in Northeastern’s West Village E Hall and could move in as early as this weekend. Nyul said only one person will be allowed to live in each room.

“We’re part of the Boston community, so we’re happy to help out,” said John Malone, associate vice president of facilities at Northeastern.

The city will provide food to the first responders and will pay Northeastern’s cleaning service and laundry vendors to continue their services inside the building.

Northeastern’s hired cleaning company will follow CDC guidelines for sanitizing the building while first responders live there, Malone said. The company will frequently disinfect high traffic areas like elevator buttons, door handles, and table tops, he said.

Cleaning company employees clean a living space in a dorm unit at Northeastern University. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“My son’s a police officer in Wakefield, so I understand [the first responders’] concerns during this,” Malone said. “Providing these first responders with this habitat will relieve stress that they won’t bring the virus into their homes.”

A dorm at Emerson College will house about 100 medical professionals who are working at Tufts Medical Center, said Peggy Ings, a spokeswoman for Emerson.

Ings said the hall will give medical workers a chance to rest after working 12 or 16 hour shifts at the hospital.

“Some folks who are here helping can't get back home and a lot of them don’t live near here, but they need to sleep,” Ings said. “We're very pleased to be able to house this population, especially now as things are getting more intense.”

The hospital will provide residents with food and bed linens during their stay and will also take over cleaning the building, Ings said.

At the Tufts University Medford/Somerville campus, university officials have been working with the Cambridge Health Alliance to prepare 1,600 beds for health care workers if needed, the university announced in a statement Monday.

Beds will also be available to recovering COVID-19 patients and on-campus apartments will be open to first responders who need to isolate or cannot return to their homes, the university said.

Tufts downtown campus will have housing available for workers at Tufts Medical Center, which is a separate entity from the university.

“Our healthcare and city partners will decide when to begin using the space to relieve strain on their hospital and first responder systems,” said Patrick Collins, a spokesman for Tufts University. “We are ready to accept people as soon as needed.”

Harvard University announced last week that the Harvard Square Hotel will house Cambridge first responders and health care workers at the Cambridge Health Alliance.

Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have also each donated $250,000 to support Cambridge’s temporary emergency homeless shelter during the crisis, Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui said in a statement Monday.

Sarah McDonnell, a spokeswoman for MIT, said two residential halls at the school will house Cambridge first responders. One will be able to hold 100 healthy personnel while the other can house up to 20 emergency workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, McDonnell said.

At Emmanuel College, the New Residence Hall will have beds available to medical professionals working with Beth Israel Lahey Health during the crisis. Molly Honan DiLorenzo, a spokeswoman for the school, said Emmanuel has also made parking on campus available to these workers.

Walsh announced on March 29 that Suffolk University’s Nathan R. Miller Hall would house homeless people in Boston during the crisis. Suffolk spokesman Greg Gatlin said Suffolk has reached out to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and is “prepared to try to offer housing for health care workers.”

“We want to support the region’s efforts in any way possible,” Gatlin said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.