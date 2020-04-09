After Sanders drops out, Biden signals support for lowering Medicare age and forgiving some student debt

A day after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race, Joe Biden signaled support for two new progressive policies as he seeks to unite the Democratic Party around him.
Biden said he supported lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60 from 65 and forgiving student debt for low-income and middle-class individuals who have attended public colleges and universities.
“Senator Sanders and his supporters can take pride in their work in laying the groundwork for these ideas, and I’m proud to adopt them as part of my campaign at this critical moment in responding to the coronavirus crisis,” Biden said in a statement.
Advertisement
Over the past month, Biden adopted Elizabeth Warren’s bankruptcy proposal and a means-tested version of Sanders’ free college tuition policy. The Biden and Sanders camps have been in communication over the past several weeks, and the new policies are part of a larger effort by the former vice president’s campaign to reach out to the party’s left wing.