Eighth inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Billerica jail

The inmate was tested Wednesday and received the results Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The inmate will remain in the facility’s Health Services Unit in medical isolation.

An eighth inmate at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Middlesex sheriff’s office said Thursday evening.

Sheriff Peter Koutoujian said Tuesday that six inmates had tested positive at that time, as well as 21 employees. A seventh infected inmate was announced Wednesday.

The other inmates were also isolated in the jail’s infirmary, he said, while all workers who had tested positive were off the job until medically cleared to return.

