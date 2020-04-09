How to get help if you’re not safe at home

SafeLink, the Commonwealth’s statewide, 24/7, toll-free and confidential domestic violence hotline, will now provide support to survivors of sexual assault, as well.

“This is a critical time, especially to survivors,” Polito said. “Know that you are not alone and that there are resources available to help you.”

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito announced Thursday that services are available around the clock for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse who may be struggling under the state’s stay-at-home advisory.

The SafeLink hotline -- (877) 785-2020 – will serve as a centralized number for survivors of domestic or sexual assault to get help and advocacy.

For the hearing-impaired, the SafeLink TTY number is (877) 521-2601. Advocates are available in English and Spanish and can provide translation in more than 130 languages.

Someone trapped at home with an abuser should call for help when she can see the abuser but he is too far away to hear her call, Polito said.

“This is the best way to ensure that reaching out for help does not further endanger you,” she said.

Judges are also available 24 hours a day to process restraining orders, Polito noted. For information on filing restraining orders, call the Massachusetts Trial Court help line — 1-833-91-COURT — then press 1 for the District Court division.

Sexual assault nurse examiners are available at 36 hospitals, as detailed on the Department of Public Health website, Polito noted.

Those in immediate danger should call 9-1-1. And those who are not comfortable calling can use instant message to reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline www.thehotline.org, www.loveisrespect.org, or www.rainn.org.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Polito noted, and though most offices are closed, advocates are still working remotely to provide help. She encouraged those who know survivors of sexual or domestic violence to reach out to them.

“In this time of physical distancing, it is critical that we maintain social connection especially for people who have experienced sexual and domestic violence who are at greater risk when they are isolated from support,” she said.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert